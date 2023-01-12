Modified On Jan 12, 2023 07:49 PM By Ansh for Tata Punch

With minimal changes on the surface, Tata has broken new ground by introducing CNG to its smallest SUV

Tata has showcased the CNG version of the Punch at the Auto Expo 2023, along with the Altroz CNG. In developing these new offerings, the carmaker has managed to solve a big problem faced by people looking to buy greener fuel models: loss of boot space. Here, you can take a closer look at the Punch CNG in the detailed gallery below:

CNG Tank Times Two

While CNG vehicles traditionally come with one big CNG tank that takes up almost all the available boot space, Tata has put two 30-litre (water capacity) CNG tanks parallelly under the boot cover. The boot cover can be easily lifted to access the tanks if needed.

With the CNG tanks under the floor, the spare wheel has been moved to the underside of the car.

Usable Boot Space

Because of the unique arrangement of twin-CNG tanks, the Punch CNG’s boot has an ample amount of space. This will make it easier for owners to store their luggage, at least a small suitcase and maybe a couple of backpacks.

CNG Badging

Like we saw with the Tiago CNG, Tata has not made any distinguishable exterior changes to the Punch CNG either. However, there is the “iCNG” badge on the boot to identify it as the CNG version of the micro-SUV.

The CNG Switch

The only change to the cabin of the Punch CNG is next to the steering wheel. Here, you can find the CNG switch that you can use to move from petrol to CNG. The fuel-level indicator is neatly integrated into the instrument cluster.

New Colour Option

The model showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 came in a red and black dual-tone hue. This colour scheme is not offered on the petrol-only Punch which only offers the red body with the white roof.

Powertrain details

The Punch CNG uses a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine with a five-speed manual transmission. The same engine is used in the petrol-only version, but in CNG mode, it will generate an output of 77PS and 95Nm. It also gets red accents around the gear shifter.

Also Read: Tata Altroz And Punch CNG Break Cover At Auto Expo 2023

If you want to get your hands on Punch’s CNG iteration, you might have to wait for a couple of months. Stay tuned to our website for more Auto Expo content.

Read More on : Punch AMT