Most of them fall under the ‘good to have’ category while a couple serve to enhance the passive safety of Tata’s vehicles

Alongside the new concepts and unveilings at Tata’s pavilion at the 2023 Auto Expo, there were the Dark editions of the Harrier and Safari. Both looked almost the same on the outside, so it’s only on closer inspection that you notice that both the SUVs get some additional features too, although it’s yet to be confirmed when or which of these will make it to their production versions.

A 360-degree Camera

The models that were showcased at Tata’s stall had the ORVM-mounted side cameras and the front camera in the grille, confirming the presence of a 360-degree camera. It is a feature that’s already available in the segment, not to mention SUVs priced and positioned below the Safari.

ADAS

Advanced driver assistance systems or ADAS has been gaining popularity in mass-market cars in our market in recent years. Now, it seems like Tata wants to join the party as the displayed SUV had a windshield-mounted camera and the ADAS radar housed in the front bumper, suggesting that it will come with the safety tech. The ADAS suite includes auto-emergency braking, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane keep assist but misses out on adaptive cruise control.

Digital Driver’s Display

The popular Tata SUV duo of the Harrier and Safari have been equipped with a seven-inch digital driver’s display, thereby replacing the semi-digital instrument cluster. Although it’s not as big as the one offered in the Mahindra XUV700 and MG Hector/Hector Plus, the updated display does bring the SUV duo up to speed to provide cleaner and crisper information.

Ambient Lighting And Cosmetic Upgrades

Another comfort and convenience feature that’s being democratised in the Indian car market is ambient lighting. While there are some carmakers already offering multi-colour ambient lighting, the Tata SUVs might just get it in a single shade.

The Harrier and Safari Dark editions showcased also had bright red upholstery, which is possibly being provided on a Tata car for the first time. Both the SUVs feature Carnelian Red interior theme complemented by more red accents in the cabin. Other cosmetic differences include a red insert in the grille and red brake callipers.

A Larger Infotainment Setup

Finally, Tata has heard the pleas of Harrier and Safari owners and fans alike and it looks like the Indian carmaker might introduce a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen unit on the SUV duo. We are expecting the larger infotainment setup to have a much cleaner user interface (UI) and pack some more connected car tech features.

