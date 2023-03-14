Published On Mar 14, 2023 06:46 PM By Ansh

As Mr Perfectionist turns 58, we have a look through some of the coolest cars he has driven for some of his iconic roles

Aamir Khan has been delivering hit movies pretty from the start of his career on the big screen. In over three decades, he has given us cultural masterpieces like 3 Idiots, Rang De Basanti, Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par and more. On his 58th birthday, let’s see what are some of the most iconic cars he has driven in his popular movies.

Mercedes-Benz 300SL-24: Dil Chahta Hai

Cruising around on an open road with his two friends, Aamir Khan can be seen driving a Mercedes-Benz 300SL-24 in this blockbuster role. Arguably, this car is just as important to the iconic status of the film as the actors in it. Made between 1988 and 1993, the 300SL-24 came with a 3-litre inline-six petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual. This unit was rated at 231PS and 272Nm and the car had a top speed of 240kmph.

Lexus LX 470: Dil Chahta Hai

In the same movie, the three actors playing the grown-up versions of their characters are sitting and talking in a red-coloured 2004 Lexus LX 470 driven by Aamir Khan. It represents the mature side of the character, in contrast to the convertible he was cruising in previously. This version of the LX 470 had a 4.7-litre V8 petrol engine that churned out 235PS and 320Nm. This engine was mated to a five-speed automatic and the SUV came with a four-wheel-drive setup.

Mitsubishi Pajero: Rang de Basanti

In one of the most iconic films of Indian cinema, Rang De Basanti, Aamir Khan is driving a second-generation three-door Mitsubishi Pajero on the streets of Delhi. The actor was driving the open-top ‘J-top’ version of the SUV. It matched the free-living attitude of the character played by Aamir in the film.

This generation of the three-door Pajero came with multiple powertrain options: a 100PS 2.5-litre turbo-diesel, a 152PS 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine and a 183PS 3.0-litre 24V petrol engine. All of these powertrains came with an all-wheel-drive setup.

Audi Q7: Ghajini

The Audi Q7 is a fairly popular luxury SUV and is often featured in cinematic sequences. The 2008 Audi Q7 was Aamir Khan’s character’s personal car in Ghajini, one of his most popular movies. While it does not get as much screen time as some of the others on this list, it was featured in one of the critical moments of the story and hence its recall from the movie.

The 2008 Q7 had two engine options on offer at the time: a 4.2-litre V8 petrol that made 350PS and 440Nm and a 3.0-litre V6 turbo-diesel unit that churned out 240PS and 550Nm.

Hindustan Ambassador: Raja Hindustani

Playing a taxi driver in Raja Hindustani, Aamir Khan drives a fifth-generation Hindustan Ambassador, also known as Ambassador Nova. A distinctive attribute of this lead Ambassador was that this cab was finished in blue and had multi-colour decals on the sides. This Nova was offered with two engine options: a 55PS petrol engine and a 37PS diesel unit.

These were some of the most iconic cars driven by Aamir Khan in his popular movies. Let us know which of these cars you like the most in the comments below, or share any you feel we should have featured in the list above.