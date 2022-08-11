Published On Aug 11, 2022 01:41 PM By Sonny for Audi Q3 2019

The carmaker will begin deliveries of the new Q3 in India towards the end of this year

New generation Q3 SUV can be booked for Rs 2 lakh.

Special benefits like extended warranty for first 500 bookings.

Will be offered with the same 190PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine as the A4, with AWD as standard.

To be available in two trims - Premium Plus and Technology.

Launch expected soon with a starting price of Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Audi Q3 is making its long-awaited comeback to the Indian market. Its prices are expected to be announced soon and you can book one for a deposit of Rs 2 lakh. Additionally, Audi is offering added benefits such as extended warranty and a comprehensive service package for the first 500 bookings.

The new generation Q3 will be available in two trims - Premium Plus and Technology. Its features list will include a panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable front seats, dual zone climate control, 10.25-inch digital driver display and a 10.1-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment system. As standard, the Q3 comes with six airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorage, rear parking camera, tyre pressure monitor and hill start assist.

Audi will offer the Q3 with just one engine option and quattro all-wheel drive as standard in India. Its 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, mated to an automatic transmission, produces 190PS and 320Nm. That’s the same powertrain that Audi offers with the Q2 and the A4.

The new generation Audi Q3 is expected to be priced from Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom). It will resume its rivalry with the likes of the BMW X1, Volvo XC40 and Mercedes-Benz GLA.