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    All You Need To Know About the VinFast VF MPV 7 Ahead Of Its Launch Tomorrow

    The VF MPV 7 will rival the Kia Carens Clavis EV and BYD e MAX 7 electric MPVs

    Published On Apr 14, 2026 10:03 AM By CarDekho

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    VinFast VF MPV 7

    VinFast is set to launch its third product in India, the VF MPV 7, tomorrow on April 15, 2026. The Vietnamese brand has already opened bookings for its new MPV, and it will enter a competitive segment of electric three-row SUVs and MPVs. Let’s take a look at what we already know about the new electric MPV from VinFast. 

    Design

    The VF MPV 7 features a sleek DRL set-up with it spanning the entire width of the front end, and flanking the VinFast logo in the centre, much like the VF6 and VF7. The headlamps are placed lower down, giving it a distinctive look compared to its rivals. 

    VinFast VF MPV 7

    The electric MPV has a tall stance as well as a long wheelbase, which should offer good space in the cabin. Much like most of its rivals, the VF MPV 7 also comes with pull-type door handles. The charging port sits on the right front, and it rides on 19-inch wheels.

    VinFast VF MPV 7

    At the rear, it gets a connected LED lightbar, mimicking the design of the front. The VF MPV 7 will be available in six colour options. 

    VinFast VF MPV 7

    Interior And Features

    The dashboard of the VF MPV 7 is quite similar to what you get with the VF6 and VF7, with a small steering wheel and a floating touchscreen infotainment system. Unlike the two e-SUVs, the e-MPV’s drive locator is situated on the steering column. The cabin has a very minimalistic layout, and apart from the window switches on the door and the steering-mounted controls, there are no other physical buttons in the VF MPV 7’s cabin. 

    VinFast VF MPV 7

    Like other three-row SUVs and MPVs in the segment, the VF MPV 7 also comes with a 2+3+2 seating layout. It also gets a floating centre console that allows for a lot of storage space inside the cabin. 

    Safety features on the VF MPV 7 are likely to include multiple airbags, a tyre-pressure monitoring system, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist, traction control and more. 

    Powertrain

    The VinFast VF MPV 7 is based on a completely different platform than the other cars in the brand’s portfolio. It supports 11 kW AC charging and 80 kW DC fast charging. The latter will help charge the VF MPV 7’s battery from 10 to 70 per cent in just 30 minutes. 

    Battery pack

    60.13 kWh

    No of electric motor(s)

    1

    Claimed range (NEDC)

    450 km

    Power

    201 PS

    Torque

    280 Nm

    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)

    Less than 10 seconds

    Drivetrain

    Front-wheel drive

    Expected Price And Rivals

    The VinFast VF MPV 7 is expected to be priced around Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the likes of the Kia Carens Clavis EV and the BYD e MAX7 in the electric MPV space, while you could also consider the Mahindra XEV 9S as an electric SUV alternative. Additionally, you could also look at the Toyota Innova Hycross and Maruti Suzuki Invicto as the hybrid alternatives to the MPV 7.

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