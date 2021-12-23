All Volkswagen Cars Will Become Costlier From The New Year

Published On Dec 23, 2021 06:24 PM By Rohit for Volkswagen Taigun

The recently launched facelifted Tiguan will not be subjected to the increment

Volkswagen has cited rising input and operational costs as the reason for the hike.

The price hike will range from 2 to 5 percent, depending on the model and variant.

It will affect the Polo, Vento and Taigun whose prices range from Rs 6.32 lakh to Rs 17.54 lakh.

New year, increased prices is the usual drill of the automobile industry. Volkswagen is the latest to announce that it will undertake the increment from the start of 2022, reason being increasing input and operational costs.

The German carmaker has specified the quantum of the price hike to be between 2 and 5 percent, depending on the model and variant. However, the price of the recently launched facelifted Tiguan will stay unaffected.

Let’s see the models in Volkswagen’s lineup and their existing prices:

Model Price Polo Rs 6.32 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh Vento Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 14.15 lakh Taigun Rs 10.54 lakh to Rs 17.54 lakh Tiguan Rs 31.99 lakh

Also Read: Top 5 New Premium Features Introduced In Mass Market Cars In 2021

Facelifted VW T-Roc

While November 2021 saw Volkswagen silently discontinue the Tiguan Allspace three-row SUV, the carmaker launched the facelifted Tiguan five-seater in the following month. The carmaker’s biggest and most important launch will be the Vento successor (which could be called the Virtus) in early 2022. It could then introduce the facelifted versions of the Tiguan Allspace and T-Roc in our country.

All prices ex-showroom pan-India

Read More on : Volkswagen Taigun on road price