Volkswagen Reveals India-bound Facelifted T-Roc

Modified On Nov 17, 2021 04:42 PM By Dhruv for Volkswagen T-Roc

Volkswagen has made minor changes to the T-Roc’s styling, but the powertrain options stay the same

Gets MATRIX headlights, new light bar on the grille, and a redesigned front profile.

Other changes include new designs for the alloy wheels, tail lamps, and rear bumper.

Soft touch dashboard, new steering wheel, larger touchscreen, and centre console buttons are the changes inside.

VW says that self-driving capabilities of the T-Roc have been enhanced.

Powertrain options are the same.

Volkswagen has revealed the facelifted T-Roc that will go on sale in Europe in July, 2022. For India, the SUV will be a direct import, meaning it could come here some time after it goes on sale in Europe. The current-gen model was also brought to India as a CBU and in limited numbers, all of which are sold out.

The exterior design has been tinkered with, and it is now more in line with the other VWs. The headlights are now MATRIX units, and there’s a light bar on either side of the VW logo at the centre, which is reminiscent of newer VW cars. The fog lights too are stacked up now, similar to the Kia Seltos. The bumper and lower air dam have been redesigned as well.

At the rear, the tail lamps get new LED graphics, the bumper has been revised too, and alloy wheel design updated (now available as 16-, 17-, 18-, and 19-inchers).

The interior also has some significant changes. The dashboard now uses soft touch material instead of the hard plastic used earlier. The optional 9.2-inch touchscreen not only features Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, but also an eSIM for internet connectivity. The new steering wheel is a straight lift from the Golf. Even the switchgear on the centre console has been changed, similar to what you’d find on the latest VW models.

The facelifted T-Roc’s self-driving capabilities have been improved as well. The front assist and lane assist features have been updated, and it now gets predictive cruise control. It's not clear what VW means, but we reckon this is some sort of Adaptive Cruise Control. Overall, the T-Roc will be able to handle itself better on highways and can park in more spots than before, thanks to the updates made to the self-driving system.

The powertrain options are the same as before: three turbo-petrol engines and two diesel engines. However, in India, Volkswagen only offers a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 7-speed DSG, and we expect that to continue when the facelifted T-Roc comes here.

