7 Things About The Volkswagen Virtus Previewed By The Skoda Slavia

Modified On Nov 25, 2021 08:30 AM By Rohit for Skoda Slavia

The two sedans will have a lot in common, while keeping some unique elements to distinguish one from the other

When Skoda-Volkswagen announced its India 2.0 plan, it decided to take on the compact space (both sedan and SUV) in India with market-specific models. While we have seen three of the four new products (the Kushaq, Taigun, and Slavia), the upcoming Volkswagen sedan (likely to be called the Virtus) is the only remaining piece of the puzzle. As seen on the SUVs, the sedans will also have similarities throughout.

Here’s what we can gather about the Vento’s replacement from the recently unveiled Skoda sedan:

Underpinnings And Dimensions

All four models under the Volkswagen Group’s India 2.0 project are based on the localised version of the global MQB platform, the MQB-A0-IN.

The upcoming Volkswagen sedan will be of a similar size to the Skoda Slavia, making it a stronger rival to the Honda City than the existing Vento.

Typical Volkswagen On The Outside

If there’s one thing that grabbed our attention during the Slavia’s unveiling, it was how similar the sedan looks to its hatchback counterpart, the global-spec Fabia. There is also a strong resemblance to the fourth-gen Octavia in certain aspects. In similar fashion, we expect the Volkswagen sedan to have the typical design language as seen on its latest stablemates and also get some chrome bits, same as the Taigun.

Premiumness On The Inside

Pictured: Skoda Slavia's cabin

Like every Volkswagen car, we expect VW’s Honda City rival to be premium on the inside. It could borrow design cues from the cabin of the sixth-gen Polo that’s on sale globally. The Slavia’s dashboard and AC vents are identical to those on the global-spec Fabia. We also expect the Vento’s replacement to feature some cabin similarities with the Taigun, including the latest steering wheel and gauge cluster.

Expansive Equipment List

Pictured: Skoda Slavia's digital driver's display

The Slavia has also given us a fair idea of what we can expect from the Volkswagen sedan in terms of its features. This includes the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated front seats, rain-sensing wipers, and a single-pane sunroof. While the two sedans will have a similar features list, there could be some differences as seen in the case of the carmakers’ SUVs.

In terms of safety, the Slavia is well covered with up to six airbags, electronic stability control, and a reversing camera, all of which are expected on its Volkswagen counterpart.

Engine And Gearbox Options

The Volkswagen Vento successor and the Skoda Slavia will also have commonalities under the bonnet: a 1-litre turbo-petrol unit (115PS/178Nm) and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit (150PS/250Nm). The bigger of the two features Active Cylinder Technology (ACT) which shuts off two cylinders when under less stress, to improve fuel economy. Transmission options will include a standard 6-speed manual for both, with an optional 6-speed automatic on the 1-litre mill, and 7-speed DSG for the 1.5-litre motor.

Variant Lineup

Skoda has chosen to offer the Slavia with the same variant lineup as the Kushaq: Active, Ambition, and Style. We can expect Volkswagen to go the same way and divide the trims the same as the Taigun: Dynamic Line and Performance Line, with the latter including the GT variants. Like the Slavia, we can expect Volkswagen to reserve the more powerful powertrain for the higher-specced variants of the sedan (also seen on the Taigun).

Expected Price And Competition

The Skoda sedan is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom), so expect the Volkswagen model to set you back in a similar range. Both sedans will lock horns with the new Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, and the upcoming Toyota Belta. The Slavia will go on sale in March 2022, with the Volkswagen sedan expected to be launched a few months later.