7-seater India-bound Jeep SUV Could Be Named ‘Patriot’

Modified On Mar 22, 2021 03:03 PM By Tarun for Jeep 7-Seater SUV

The upcoming Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour rival is expected to be launched in 2022

Jeep is working on a locally built three-row SUV for the Indian market.

New reports suggest the SUV may be called ‘Patriot’.

It is expected to be offered with a 2.0-litre diesel engine and the Wrangler’s 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit.

It should be offered with 4X4 and 4X2 drivetrains, the latter reserved for the more affordable variants.

Likely to be priced from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 40 lakh.

Jeep is working on a 7-seater SUV that will be locally built in India from 2022. It is expected to share its underpinnings with the Jeep Compass, albeit with different styling. It is internally known as the H6 SUV, but as per a new report, Jeep is likely to name it ‘Patriot’.

Jeep Patriot is not a new name. Back in 2006, the Patriot was sold in the US alongside the first-generation Compass, as an alternative compact SUV. This name was also registered by Jeep in India in 2007. The upcoming 7-seater SUV may just use the same name.

The three-row SUV is expected to be offered with a 2.0-litre diesel engine and the Wrangler’s 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit. The diesel engine is good for 170PS and 350Nm in the Compass, but in case of the Patriot, it could come in a higher state of tune, closer to 200PS.

The diesel engine may come mated to a 6-speed manual and a 9-speed automatic gearbox. If it borrows the Wrangler’s engine, it should come with an 8-speed automatic option. It could be offered with 4X2 and 4X4 drivetrain options, with the low-spec variants getting the former.

Expect it to be a more premium and practical offering than the Jeep Compass. It could feature a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, powered front seats, connected car technology, a powered tailgate, lane-keep assist, blind spot monitoring, a 360-degree camera, and multiple airbags.

The upcoming Jeep seven-seater SUV (Patriot) is likely to be priced from Rs 30 to Rs 40 lakh, so it will rival the likes of the Toyota Fortuner , MG Gloster and Ford Endeavour