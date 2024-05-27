Modified On May 27, 2024 03:28 PM By Dipan for Mahindra Bolero

The craze of SUVs in India has brought 7-seater SUVs into the mass market

SUVs have become extremely popular in India, supported by the fact that the country has a wide range of SUV body types from micro- to full-sized SUVs. Moreover, the growing popularity of SUVs has brought three-row SUVs to the mass market, ensuring that large families do not miss out on the SUV experience.

In a country as diverse as India, customer needs vary widely, and one of the key requirements is seating capacity. SUVs in India meet this need with configurations ranging from four to seven seats, providing a wide range of options across multiple segments. If you are looking for a 7-seater SUV, we have put together a list of the seven most affordable options in India. This list is organised from lowest to highest price, to help you make an informed purchasing decision.

Mahindra Bolero Neo: Rs 9.95 lakh

The Mahindra Bolero Neo is the most affordable seven-seater SUV in India. The entry-level N4 variant is priced at Rs 9.95 lakh and features a 1.5-litre diesel engine with 100 PS and 260 Nm, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The top-of-the-line variants also feature a mechanical locking differential at the rear.

Mahindra Bolero: Rs 9.98 lakh

The Mahindra Bolero has been on sale in the country for over two decades and continues to be a popular pick among buyers looking for a rugged alternative to similarly priced monocoque SUVs. The latest iteration of the 7-seater Bolero costs Rs 9.98 lakh. It has a 1.5-litre diesel engine that generates 76 PS and 210 Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. However, the Bolero has become quite dated in comparison to its competitors, and the SUV is due for a generational update, likely by 2026.

Citroen C3 Aircross: Rs 11.96 lakh

The Citroen C3 Aircross is a unique proposition in its own right. When most compact SUV manufacturers only offer 5-seater layouts, Citroen went a step further by adding the option of having two more seats in the back while keeping the price affordable. While the 5-seater variants start at Rs 9.99 lakh, the 7-seater begins at Rs 11.96 lakh, making it the third most affordable entry on the list. It has a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that generates 110 PS and 206 Nm. It comes with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter (automatic) gearbox.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Rs 13.59 lakh

Even after the Scorpio N, the third-gen Mahindra Scorpio, was launched in India, the carmaker chose to keep the second-gen model on sale, though with some tweaks and a new nameplate (Scorpio Classic). The older-gen Scorpio is still on sale to cater to different buyer profiles. To make things even simpler, there are only two variants available, with 7- and 9-seater configurations. It is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine with 132 PS and 300 Nm. It has a 6-speed manual transmission.

Mahindra Scorpio N: Rs 13.85 lakh

The Mahindra Scorpio N is the third-gen iteration of the Scorpio nameplate, and it comes with new features and an improved set of powertrains. It is available in both 6- and 7-seat configurations. The seven-seater Scorpio N starts at Rs 13.85 lakh. For this price, you can select between a 2.2-litre diesel engine (132 PS/300 Nm) and a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine (203 PS/380 Nm). There are also two drivetrain options: rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and four-wheel-drive (4WD).

Tata Safari: Rs 16.19 lakh

The Tata Safari is currently the carmaker’s flagship 3-row offering in our market. It is available in both 6- and 7-seater configurations, with prices starting at Rs 16.19 lakh. It has a 2-litre diesel engine that generates 170 PS and 350 Nm. It has a 2-litre diesel engine that generates 170 PS and 350 Nm, with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission, both sending power to the front wheels. There is no petrol engine on offer as yet but it’s expected to be introduced soon. There’s also an EV derivative of the SUV in the making, with a launch expected in early 2025.

Hyundai Alcazar: Rs 16.78 lakh

The Hyundai Alcazar is a larger SUV alternative to the Creta for people looking to carry six or seven occupants. It comes with two engine options: a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (160 PS / 253 Nm) paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic transmission), and a 1.5-litre diesel engine (116 PS / 250 Nm) paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Other SUVs that were close but did not make it to the list were the Mahindra XUV700 (Rs 16.89 lakh), MG Hector Plus (Rs 17 lakh), and 5-door Force Gurkha (Rs 18 lakh).

So, what will you choose from the list? Tell us in the comments below.

