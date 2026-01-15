6 More Cars Set To Make Launch In The Remainder Of January 2026

For the rest of January, a compact SUV launch is confirmed, while EVs, and a couple of noteworthy updates from mainstream brands are also expected

With most of the year’s new launches kicking off early, January 2026 is shaping up to be a busy month in the Indian auto market. We have already witnessed the launches of some popular models such as the Mahindra XUV 7XO, Tata Punch facelift, and the new-gen Kia Seltos. And the action is yet to be over as there are still some key introductions left this month. On that note, let’s take a look at all the upcoming cars that are set to be introduced in the rest of January 2026.

2026 Renault Duster

Debut Date: January 26, 2026

Expected Price: Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Renault Duster, a cult name in India’s compact SUV space, is set to return in its latest avatar this month. Scheduled for a Republic Day 2026 unveiling, the new Duster has been teased with modern design cues that are different from the international car. Inside, it is expected to feature a significantly upgraded cabin with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless phone charger, an all-digital driver display, and ambient lighting. Internationally, the Duster is offered with multiple engine options, however, the powertrain details for the India-spec model are yet to be revealed.

Nissan Gravite

Launch Date: 21 January 2026

Expected Price: Rs 6.20 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Nissan Gravite is a compact MPV that will help strengthen the brand’s presence in the under-Rs 10 lakh segment. It will be based on the Renault Triber, however, the Gravite will feature different design elements to set it apart. Feature highlights are likely to include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, six airbags, and TPMS. It is expected to use the same naturally aspirated petrol engine as the Triber, though we hope a turbo-petrol option would be introduced.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Expected Launch: January-end 2026

Expected Price: Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom)

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the e Vitara by the end of January 2026, marking the brand’s entry into India’s mass-market electric SUV space. Its variant-wise features have already been revealed, and you can take a look at them in our earlier report. Buyers can opt for two battery pack options with a claimed range of up to 543 km. Once launched, the e Vitara will go up against rivals such as the Tata Curvv EV and Hyundai Creta Electric.

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV

Expected Launch: January-end 2026

Expected Price: Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom)

Toyota’s first mass-market electric SUV for India, the Urban Cruiser EV, is also set to launch by the end of January 2026. It is basically a re-badged version of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, albeit with different styling as seen in its teaser. The rest of its package such as its features list and specifications are expected to be same as the e Vitara.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

Expected Launch: January 28, 2026

Expected Price: Rs 45 Lakh

The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line is set to be launched by the end of this month. It will be the new Volkswagen flagship, sitting over the Tiguan R-Line. The Tayron is basically the 7-seater version of the Tiguan underpinned by the same platform and will share the same 204 PS 2-litre turbo petrol engine too. It is already sold in the international markets, and the India-spec version has been recently revealed with a couple of key features like the 15-inch infotainment display, ventilated and massaging front seats, a panoramic sunroof and multi-colour ambient lighting inside.

One big difference between the Tayron and Tiguan is the fact that the latter will be locally assembled, while the Tiguan is a full import. This means that the Tayron could have a lower price than the Tiguan.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift

Expected Launch: January-end 2026

Expected Price: Rs 11 lakh

Skoda is expected to launch the facelifted Kushaq, which marks its first major refresh. It will likely arrive by the end of January and will bring subtle exterior changes along with updates inside the cabin. You can expect a refreshed dashboard layout, new seat upholstery, and a more feature-rich package. Additions could include a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, and select ADAS features. Mechanically, the updated Kushaq is likely to continue with the same engine and gearbox options as the current model.

These are all the cars lined up to either debut or go on sale in India for the remainder of January 2026. Which of these launches are you most excited about? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

All prices, ex-showroom