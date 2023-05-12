Modified On May 12, 2023 04:59 PM By Rohit for Maruti Jimny

The first unit to roll off the production line was the top-spec Alpha variant finished in the Pearl Arctic White colour

Maruti debuted the 5-door iteration of the Jimny at the Auto Expo 2023.

Bookings for the SUV have been open since its expo debut.

Maruti has received almost 25,000 bookings for the off-roader so far.

To be sold in two broad variants: Zeta and Alpha.

It will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine; 4WD to come as standard.

To get both 5-speed MT and 4-speed AT options in both trims.

Prices likely to kick off from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

After breaking cover at the Auto Expo 2023, the 5-door Maruti Jimny is on track to go on sale. Although its price announcement is still a while away, the carmaker has begun series production of its upcoming off-roader. Maruti opened bookings for the SUV at the expo, and has bagged close to 25,000 pre-orders so far.

Production Model Details

The first unit to roll off the production line was finished in the Pearl Arctic White shade. It was the top-spec Alpha variant as it had front fog lamps and what appear to be the 15-inch alloy wheels.

Global Model With India-relevant Changes

Although Suzuki has been offering the Jimny in a 3-door guise overseas for a long time, it was only at the 2023 Auto Expo that Maruti debuted the SUV’s new 5-door avatar. Its wheelbase was elongated for the additional set of doors and a usable boot, making it a whole lot more practical, especially for rear seat occupants.

Petrol-model Only

Unlike its primary off-road rivals that come with a diesel heart option, the Jimny will be provided only with a 1.5-litre petrol engine (105PS/134Nm), mated to either 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic gearbox. It will come with a 4-wheel drivetrain (4WD) as standard and a low-range transfer case for off-roading purposes.

Launch And Price Details

We are expecting Maruti to launch the Jimny in early June at a starting price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be sold in two broad variants: Zeta and Alpha. The offroader will primarily take on the 3-door Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha, both of which are set to get a 5-door version too.

