Published On May 12, 2023 02:38 PM By Rohit

Maruti says CNG models account for about one-third of the total pending orders

Although the past few months have witnessed carmakers globally record a positive trajectory in sales, some of them are still feeling the heat of the supply constraints and various material shortages. India’s largest carmaker – Maruti Suzuki – is no different, and in a recent investor meeting (dated April 26), it shared some details of its massive order bank.

Maruti’s Comment

Rahul Bharti, Executive Director (Corporate Planning and Government Affairs), while answering a question pertaining to the pending orders, said, “So, the total order book as of today morning would be about 412,000 units. CNG is about one-third of that. And the new SUVs that we have launched are also at a good number.”

Strong Demand For CNG

As per Rahul Bharti’s statement, we estimate that Maruti has a backlog of around 1.4 lakh units of CNG models. During the same meeting, Maruti revealed that it sold about 3.3 lakh CNG cars in the last financial year, penetration of which as per the carmaker stood at 20 percent for the entire period. While Tata has entered the fray recently, Maruti is dominant in the CNG space with 13 models that offer the greener fuel alternative.

Production And Bookings Update

Maruti produced a total of over 1.44 lakh units in April 2023 at its Gujarat plant but stated that production activities were affected due to the shortage of electronic components.

The carmaker had showcased two of its newest models – the 5-door Jimny and Fronx crossover SUV – at the 2023 Auto Expo. We recently reported that the upcoming off-roader had garnered almost 25,000 bookings, while the Fronx had bagged more than 15,500 pre-launch orders by March end.

Even the Grand Vitara has witnessed strong demand as the carmaker had revealed that the compact SUV’s strong-hybrid variants (a first for Maruti) accounted for about 28 percent of its total bookings back in February.

What’s Next For Maruti?

The next big launch from Maruti will be the 5-door Jimny, expected some time in early June, which is sure to add to the brand’s order banks. Given its pre-launch bookings tally, we are expecting Maruti to witness a strong demand for the off-roader once it goes on sale, leading to increased delivery timelines.