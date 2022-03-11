5-Door Force Gurkha Spied Without Camouflage For The First Time

Published On Mar 11, 2022 08:00 AM By Tarun for Force Gurkha

Likely to be offered in six- and eight-seater configurations

Visible visual differences include simpler blacked-out steel wheels and boxy halogen headlamps.

The spotted test mule looks significantly longer than the three-door version.

Expected to continue with the three-door’s features, including a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment, dual front airbags, and TPMS.

Likely to stick with the same 90PS 2.6-litre diesel engine with a 5-speed manual and 4WD.

The five-door version of the Force Gurkha has been spied without camouflage for the first time. You can also see its side profile in entirety this time. The new spy shots reveal some visual differences besides the extra doors and increased length compared to the three-door version.

The spied Gurkha five-door is seen with fatter tyres, blacked-out steel wheels, and basic halogen headlamps. Unlike the three-door Gurkha, the headlamps are not circular and look boxier instead. We’re not sure if this is the final production-ready model or if it’s the base variant that we’ve spotted. The body cladding, single-slat grille, and tail lamps are identical to the three-door version.

The side profile can be seen clearly here, which showcases that the wheelbase has been stretched by a huge margin. For reference, the three-door Gurkha’s wheelbase and length stand at 2,400mm and 4,116mm, respectively.

Going by the earlier set of spy shots, the Gurkha will get a six-seater configuration, with captain seats for all the rows. An earlier RTO document revealed that a 8-seater option might also be on offer.

It should continue with the same feature list, including a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, four-speaker sound system, dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, and tyre pressure monitoring.

The five-door Gurkha is expected to be powered by the same 90PS 2.6-litre diesel engine as the three-door, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. It will almost certainly stick with a 4WD powertrain with low-range gearbox, snorkel and manual-locking (front and rear) differentials.

The five-door Force Gurkha will attract a premium over the three-door, which is priced at Rs 14.10 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The arch rival, Mahindra Thar, is also getting a five-door version by 2023.

