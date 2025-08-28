New Renault Kiger Facelift Exterior And Interior Accessories Detailed

The new Renault Kiger is being offered with four accessory packs: Attractive, Essential, SUV and Smart

The facelifted Renault Kiger was introduced in our market recently, as part of which, it got a few new colour options and an expanded features list. Along with the fresh design, it also comes with a revised set of accessory items that can be used to make the sub-4m SUV stand out from the regular model. Renault is offering four accessory packs for the SUV as well. Let’s explore the new Kiger’s accessories in detail:

Exterior Accessories

Faux bonnet scoops

Bonnet protector

Grille inserts

Front bumper garnish

Fog lamp garnish (in dark chrome or satin chrome)

Bumper corner protector (in dark chrome or satin chrome)

Wind deflector (also available with chrome insert)

Window beltline (chrome)

Mud flaps

Outside rear view mirror (ORVM) garnish

Outside door handle garnish

Door scuttles

Body side cladding (in dark chrome or satin chrome)

C-pillar garnish

Body decals

Tail light garnish

Roof carrier (load-bearing roof bar required)

Tailgate cladding

Tailgate garnish (in dark chrome or satin chrome)

Rear bumper garnish (in dark chrome or satin chrome)

Side steps

Rear bumper guard

Underbody light

Car cover

Fog lamps

Load-bearing roof bar

Engine guard

Wheel lock

16-inch alloy wheels

Licence plate holder

Door edge guard

Valve cap

Interior Accessories

Armrest console organiser

Seat covers

Steering wheel cover

Ambient lighting

Day/night inside rear view mirror (IRVM)

IRVM back cover

Roof lamp garnish

Sun blinds

Parcel tray

Boot lamp

Boot mat

Floor mats

3D floor mats

Illuminated scuff plates

Puddle lamps

Cushion pillows

Rear door sill guards

Vacuum cleaner

360-degree camera

Heads-up display

Ventilated seat cover

Air purifier

Dash cam

Wireless phone charger

Front parking sensors

Note: For detailed pricing of each accessory item and pack, we request that you check with your nearest Renault dealership.

Not just this, but Renault is also offering four curated accessory packs with the Kiger facelift, the details of which are as follows:

Attractive Pack

As part of the Attractive pack, the Kiger facelift can be had with bonnet scoops, front grille inserts, front bumper garnish, fog lamp garnish (also available in dark chrome), door handle garnish, floor mats, roof lamp garnish, and tail light garnish.

Essential Pack

The Essential pack covers accessories such as mud flaps, armrest console organiser, floor mats, vacuum cleaner, wheel lock, engine guard (steel), and car cover.

SUV Pack

Renault has combined accessory items like bonnet protector, body side cladding and bumper corner protector (both also available in dark chrome), and floor mats as part of the SUV pack. It also encompasses rear trunk cladding and wind deflector with chrome insert.

Smart Pack

Under the Smart pack, you can deck up the facelifted Kiger with an illuminated scuff plate, air purifier, dash cam, and 3D floor mats.

Powertrain Specifications

The facelifted Renault Kiger comes with two engine options, details of which are as follows:

Engine 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine 1-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 72 PS 100 PS Torque 96 Nm 160 Nm (MT), 152 Nm (CVT) Transmission* 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT, CVT

*AMT = Automated manual transmission, CVT = Continuously variable transmission

Renault is also offering the Kiger with a CNG option that can be retrofitted at an authorised dealership for a premium of Rs 79,500, but it is available only with the naturally aspirated engine with a manual gearbox.

Price And Rivals

The 2025 Renault Kiger facelift is priced between Rs 6.30 lakh and Rs 11.30 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It locks horns with other sub-4m SUVs like the Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon and Skoda Kylaq, while also being an alternative to sub-4m crossovers, including the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor.

