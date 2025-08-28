New Renault Kiger Facelift Exterior And Interior Accessories Detailed
Published On Aug 28, 2025 07:00 PM By Rohit
-
- Write a comment
The new Renault Kiger is being offered with four accessory packs: Attractive, Essential, SUV and Smart
The facelifted Renault Kiger was introduced in our market recently, as part of which, it got a few new colour options and an expanded features list. Along with the fresh design, it also comes with a revised set of accessory items that can be used to make the sub-4m SUV stand out from the regular model. Renault is offering four accessory packs for the SUV as well. Let’s explore the new Kiger’s accessories in detail:
Exterior Accessories
-
Faux bonnet scoops
-
Bonnet protector
-
Grille inserts
-
Front bumper garnish
-
Fog lamp garnish (in dark chrome or satin chrome)
-
Bumper corner protector (in dark chrome or satin chrome)
-
Wind deflector (also available with chrome insert)
-
Window beltline (chrome)
-
Mud flaps
-
Outside rear view mirror (ORVM) garnish
-
Outside door handle garnish
-
Door scuttles
-
Body side cladding (in dark chrome or satin chrome)
-
C-pillar garnish
-
Body decals
-
Tail light garnish
-
Roof carrier (load-bearing roof bar required)
-
Tailgate cladding
-
Tailgate garnish (in dark chrome or satin chrome)
-
Rear bumper garnish (in dark chrome or satin chrome)
-
Side steps
-
Rear bumper guard
-
Underbody light
-
Car cover
-
Fog lamps
-
Load-bearing roof bar
-
Engine guard
-
Wheel lock
-
16-inch alloy wheels
-
Licence plate holder
-
Door edge guard
-
Valve cap
Interior Accessories
-
Armrest console organiser
-
Seat covers
-
Steering wheel cover
-
Ambient lighting
-
Day/night inside rear view mirror (IRVM)
-
IRVM back cover
-
Roof lamp garnish
-
Sun blinds
-
Parcel tray
-
Boot lamp
-
Boot mat
-
Floor mats
-
3D floor mats
-
Illuminated scuff plates
-
Puddle lamps
-
Cushion pillows
-
Rear door sill guards
-
Vacuum cleaner
-
360-degree camera
-
Heads-up display
-
Ventilated seat cover
-
Air purifier
-
Dash cam
-
Wireless phone charger
-
Front parking sensors
Note: For detailed pricing of each accessory item and pack, we request that you check with your nearest Renault dealership.
Also Check Out: Here Are All The First Time Features For The Renault Kiger Nameplate
Not just this, but Renault is also offering four curated accessory packs with the Kiger facelift, the details of which are as follows:
Attractive Pack
As part of the Attractive pack, the Kiger facelift can be had with bonnet scoops, front grille inserts, front bumper garnish, fog lamp garnish (also available in dark chrome), door handle garnish, floor mats, roof lamp garnish, and tail light garnish.
Essential Pack
The Essential pack covers accessories such as mud flaps, armrest console organiser, floor mats, vacuum cleaner, wheel lock, engine guard (steel), and car cover.
SUV Pack
Renault has combined accessory items like bonnet protector, body side cladding and bumper corner protector (both also available in dark chrome), and floor mats as part of the SUV pack. It also encompasses rear trunk cladding and wind deflector with chrome insert.
Smart Pack
Under the Smart pack, you can deck up the facelifted Kiger with an illuminated scuff plate, air purifier, dash cam, and 3D floor mats.
Powertrain Specifications
The facelifted Renault Kiger comes with two engine options, details of which are as follows:
|
Engine
|
1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine
|
1-litre turbo-petrol engine
|
Power
|
72 PS
|
100 PS
|
Torque
|
96 Nm
|
160 Nm (MT), 152 Nm (CVT)
|
Transmission*
|
5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT
|
5-speed MT, CVT
*AMT = Automated manual transmission, CVT = Continuously variable transmission
Renault is also offering the Kiger with a CNG option that can be retrofitted at an authorised dealership for a premium of Rs 79,500, but it is available only with the naturally aspirated engine with a manual gearbox.
Price And Rivals
The 2025 Renault Kiger facelift is priced between Rs 6.30 lakh and Rs 11.30 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It locks horns with other sub-4m SUVs like the Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon and Skoda Kylaq, while also being an alternative to sub-4m crossovers, including the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor.
Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.
1 out of 1 found this helpful