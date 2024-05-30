Modified On May 30, 2024 01:20 PM By Dipan for Mahindra XUV 3XO

The Mahindra XUV 3XO comes with a lot of features but still doesn’t get some of the premium amenities as seen on some of its segment rivals

The recently launched Mahindra XUV 3XO has all the bells and whistles that allow Mahindra to boast that it is competitive with cars that fall into the segment above. However, a quick look at the rivals' features set reveals that the XUV 3XO lacks a few amenities that the other offerings in the sub-compact segment have. Here is a list of such features:

Ventilated Seats

Given the tropical climate means warm to humid weather in most conditions across the majority of the states. So, seat ventilation in cars is a good-to-have benefit, which many cars are now provided with. While most subcompact SUVs have front and rear AC vents, the ventilated seats are what distinguish the XUV 3XO’s rivals. The Kia Sonet and Tata Nexon have ventilated front seats, although limited to their top-spec variants.

Paddle Shifters

In a world where creature comforts are becoming increasingly important, paddle shifters have become an essential component of an automatic transmission. Despite having a torque converter gearbox, the Mahindra XUV 3XO lacks paddle shifters. In comparison, the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and Tata Nexon all have paddle shifters in their automatic variants.

Heads-up Display

A heads-up display (HUD) allows drivers to keep their eyes on the road by displaying critical information directly in their line of sight, reducing the need to look away or down at other devices, minimising distraction, and increasing situational awareness. The Mahindra XUV 3XO, like its competitors, except the Maruti Brezza, lacks this feature.

Powered Driver’s Seat

One of the most useful comfort and convenience features on a car is the provision of a powered driver seat. The benefit of using an electronic adjustment is that it allows for better, more refined, and specific adjustments. In the sub-compact SUV segment, the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and Tata Nexon all have this feature, but the XUV 3XO does not.

Air Purifier

We all know how the air quality levels in India keep varying from state to state during different times of the year. One of the ways to deal with it while being in your car is by having an air purifier. This feature was previously available in a lot of premium cars, following which it has trickled down to more affordable models. Although the XUV 3XO doesn’t get it, its rivals such as the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and Tata Nexon have this feature.

What feature from this list do you think should have made it to the Mahindra XUV 3XO? Tell us in the comments.

Read More on : XUV 3XO AMT