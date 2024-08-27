5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx vs 3 Door Mahindra Thar: Which Thar Does The CarDekho Instagram Audience Choose?

Modified On Aug 27, 2024 05:36 PM By Dipan for Mahindra Thar ROXX

The Mahindra Thar Roxx gets a rear bench seat, an extended wheelbase, more powerful engine options and many new and premium features over the 3-door Thar

The Mahindra Thar Roxx debuted recently as the 5-door iteration of the 3-door Thar, with a rear bench seat, an extended wheelbase and a lot of new features. While we have already done a full-blown specification comparison between both iterations of the Mahindra Thar, the ultimate choice lies with you: the public. So, we conducted a poll on our Instagram handle to know people’s opinions on which car they prefer. Here are the results:

What Do People Think?

In the Instagram poll, we asked the people a simple question - “Which SUV will you choose?” and gave both cars as the options to choose between.

The results - out of the total 6,242 respondents, the Thar Roxx managed to clinch 74 percent of the votes. The rest believed in the 3-door Thar to be a better choice, which could largely be down to its compact dimensions and the availability of a petrol-4x4 combo as well.

Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Mahindra Thar

The Thar Roxx is significantly larger than the regular Thar in every dimension. The 5-door Roxx is longer than 4 meters and has a 400 mm longer wheelbase, resulting in a spacious 644-litre boot.

The 3-door Thar excels in off-road specs with a better break-over angle. However, both models share similar approach and departure angles, along with a 650 mm water wading capacity.

Both Thar models come with 2-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines, paired with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission. The Thar Roxx delivers more power due to different engine tuning. The 3-door Thar offers a choice of both RWD (rear-wheel-drive) and 4WD (four-wheel-drive) with both engines, while only the diesel-powered Thar Roxx is available in both drivetrain setups. The Thar Roxx does not offer the 1.5-litre diesel engine found in the 3-door Thar's RWD version.

The Thar Roxx gets premium touches such as all-LED lighting, C-shaped LED DRLs, larger 19-inch alloy wheels, and better features like 10.25-inch dual displays, ventilated front seats, automatic AC with rear vents, and a panoramic sunroof. On the other hand, the smaller Thar comes with a 7-inch touchscreen, an analogue instrument cluster with a multi-information display (MID), manual AC, and a basic 2-seater second-row seating arrangement.

The Thar Roxx offers advanced safety with 6 airbags (standard), a 360-degree camera, all-around disc brakes, and level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), making it a safer option compared to the smaller Thar. The 3-door Thar gets two airbags, hill-hold and hill-descent control, and rear parking sensors.

Price

Model Price 5-door Mahindra Thar Roxx* Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh 3-door Mahindra Thar Rs 11.35 lakh to Rs 17.60 lakh

*Prices of only the rear-wheel-drive (RWD) variants have been revealed. The four-wheel-drive (4WD) prices will be revealed soon.

Prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The starting price of the Thar Roxx is Rs 1.64 lakh higher than that of the regular Thar. Also, as stated above, the Thar 3-door gets a 4WD setup for both engine options. The Thar Roxx, however, has a 4WD setup only with the diesel engine.

Which Mahindra Thar iteration would you like to have in your garage? Tell us in the comment section below.

