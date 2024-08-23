Published On Aug 23, 2024 03:32 PM By Samarth for Mahindra Thar ROXX

One model offers more features and premium interiors, while the other is better suited for off-road capability, at least on paper

The Mahindra Thar Roxx has been launched with an impressive set of features and a bold design in our market. The Thar Roxx is the extended version of the Thar 3-door, which has been on sale since 2020. When the features set of both the Thars are considered, it’s evident that the standard Thar appears a bit outdated. That said, it does still have its own unique characteristics that give it some edge over the Thar Roxx. In this article, we have highlighted the 5 key advantages that the 3-door version offers over the 5-door Thar Roxx.

Open Roof Option

Firstly, the standard Thar gets the option of an open roof, providing a distinctive and stylish appearance while allowing occupants to enjoy fresh air and scenic views more easily. The Thar Roxx, on the other hand, gets a fixed top with a panoramic sunroof.

Off-road Friendly Interior

The cabin theme of the Thar Roxx, is a more premium and sophisticated one, as it features dual-tone black and white dashboard with white leatherette upholstery. In contrast, the Thar 3-door model offers an all-black interior, which is not only easier to maintain, but also better suited for off-roading, reducing concerns about dirt and wear.

Better Off-road Stats

If you’re in the market for an SUV with superior off-road capability, at least on paper, then here are the off-road stats of both the Thar Roxx and the Thar 3-door:

Parameters Mahindra Thar Roxx Mahindra Thar Approach angle 41.7 degree 41.2 degrees Rampover angle 23.9 degree 26.2 degrees Departure angle 36.1 degree 36 degrees Water wading depth 650mm 650mm

From the above table, it is clear that the Thar 3-door has more off-road oriented specifications, particularly with its more rampover angle. Furthermore, the approach and departure angles are quite similar and both also have the same water wading capacity.

Affordable 4x4 Variants

The Thar provides a 4x4 option starting from its base AX (O) variant, whereas the Thar Roxx gets 4x4 starting from its mid-spec variant. In the Thar Roxx, the 4x4 option is available in the MX5 variant, but it’s limited to the diesel-manual combination. For an automatic transmission, you need to opt for the higher-spec AX5L or AX7L variants.

4x4 Option With Petrol Engine

If you are planning to get the Thar Roxx with a petrol engine and 4WD drivetrain combination, you won’t be able to, as Mahindra offers the Thar Roxx with 4WD only with the diesel engine. The Thar 3-door, however, provides 4WD options for both petrol and diesel options.

