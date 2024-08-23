All
All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register

5 Advantages 3 Door Mahindra Thar Has Over The 5 Door Mahindra Thar

Published On Aug 23, 2024 03:32 PM By Samarth for Mahindra Thar ROXX

  • 3.3K Views
  • Write a comment

One model offers more features and premium interiors, while the other is better suited for off-road capability, at least on paper

5 Advantages 3 Door Mahindra Thar Has Over The 5 Door Mahindra Thar

The Mahindra Thar Roxx has been launched with an impressive set of features and a bold design in our market. The Thar Roxx is the extended version of the Thar 3-door, which has been on sale since 2020. When the features set of both the Thars are considered, it’s evident that the standard Thar appears a bit outdated. That said, it does still have its own unique characteristics that give it some edge over the Thar Roxx. In this article, we have highlighted the 5 key advantages that the 3-door version offers over the 5-door Thar Roxx.

Open Roof Option

Mahindra Thar

Firstly, the standard Thar gets the option of an open roof, providing a distinctive and stylish appearance while allowing occupants to enjoy fresh air and scenic views more easily. The Thar Roxx, on the other hand, gets a fixed top with a panoramic sunroof.

Off-road Friendly Interior 

Mahindra Thar Interior

The cabin theme of the Thar Roxx, is a more premium and sophisticated one, as it features dual-tone black and white dashboard with white leatherette upholstery. In contrast, the Thar 3-door model offers an all-black interior, which is not only easier to maintain, but also better suited for off-roading, reducing concerns about dirt and wear.

Better Off-road Stats 

If you’re in the market for an SUV with superior off-road capability, at least on paper, then here are the off-road stats of both the Thar Roxx and the Thar 3-door:

Parameters

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Mahindra Thar

Approach angle

41.7 degree

41.2 degrees

Rampover angle

23.9 degree

26.2 degrees

Departure angle

36.1 degree

36 degrees

Water wading depth

650mm

650mm

From the above table, it is clear that the Thar 3-door has more off-road oriented specifications, particularly with its more rampover angle. Furthermore, the approach and departure angles are quite similar and both also have the same water wading capacity.

Affordable 4x4 Variants

The Thar provides a 4x4 option starting from its base AX (O) variant, whereas the Thar Roxx gets 4x4 starting from its mid-spec variant. In the Thar Roxx, the 4x4 option is available in the MX5 variant, but it’s limited to the diesel-manual combination. For an automatic transmission, you need to opt for the higher-spec AX5L or AX7L variants.

Also See: 5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx AX5L Variant Explained In 10 Images

4x4 Option With Petrol Engine

If you are planning to get the Thar Roxx with a petrol engine and 4WD drivetrain combination, you won’t be able to, as Mahindra offers the Thar Roxx with 4WD only with the diesel engine. The Thar 3-door, however, provides 4WD options for both petrol and diesel options.

Follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for all the latest automotive updates

Read More on : Thar ROXX on road price

S
Published by
Samarth
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Mahindra Thar ROXX

Read Full News

Explore similar cars

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending SUV Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
5 Advantages 3 Door Mahindra Thar Has Over The 5 Door Mahindra Thar
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience