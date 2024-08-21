Published On Aug 21, 2024 06:00 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Thar ROXX

The Thar Roxx gets an independent suspension setup at the front axle and the rear gets coil springs with a Pentalink setup, which should help in improving the ride quality but does it perform its task well? We find out

After much anticipation and a flurry of spy sightings, the Mahindra Thar Roxx (commonly known as the Thar 5-door) has gone on sale. It is available in six broad variants – MX1, MX3, MX5, AX3L, AX5L, and AX7L – priced from Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). During the launch presentation, Mahindra described the SUV’s ‘Glyde’ platform by stating, ‘It is not just a ride, but a glide,’ highlighting the ride quality of the Thar Roxx. In this article, we will take you through the ride quality experience of the SUV to find out if it stayed true to Mahindra’s claims.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Claimed Ride Quality

Given that the Thar Roxx is based on a ladder-on-frame chassis, you would expect it to have a stiffer suspension setup compared to the softer tuning usually provided on monocoque SUVs. Mahindra says it has given the Thar Roxx independent suspension for the front wheel axle and the rear gets coil springs with a pentalink setup to control side to side movements. Both the front and rear suspension additionally gets frequency dependent damping.

Mahindra has even gone to the extent to say “It’s not a ride on the road, but a glide in the air” to exemplify the comfortable ride experience that the Thar Roxx is capable of delivering.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Ride Quality In The Real World

Although Mahindra has ensured to make significant improvements in the Thar Roxx’s suspension setup over the standard 3-door model, it is still similar in many aspects. That said, it still feels stiff, where rear seat occupants experience the jolts and are tossed around while passing over speed breakers, expansions and big potholes. And when not driven carefully over these obstacles, back seat people can even be launched up in the car.

That said, the experience is acceptable over smooth roads even though there is some body roll. When going over bad roads, the Thar Roxx is best driven quickly as the ride feels a bit more settled. This being a body-on-frame SUV, it is safe to do so.

Compared to the regular Thar, the noise insulation on the Thar Roxx is better. Even the electronic power steering feels more connected to use.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Powertrain Choices

Mahindra offers the Thar Roxx with the same petrol and diesel engines as the Thar 3-door but in higher states of tuned, details of which are mentioned below:

Specification 2-litre Turbo-petrol 2.2-litre Diesel Power 162 PS (MT)/177 PS (AT) 152 PS (MT and AT)/ 175 PS (AT) Torque 330 Nm (MT)/380 Nm (AT) 330 Nm (MT and AT)/ 370 Nm (AT) Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT Drivetrain RWD^ RWD^ / 4WD*

^RWD - Rear-wheel drive, *4WD - 4-wheel drive

Mahindra is only offering the diesel variants with a choice of 4WD setup, prices of which will be revealed soon.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Rivals

The Mahindra Thar Roxx takes on the Force Gurkha 5-door while serving as a bigger and more premium alternative to the Maruti Jimny and Mahindra Thar 3-door.

