5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Mahindra Thar: Specification Comparison

The Thar Roxx gets more powerful engine options and premium features over the 3-door Thar

Finally after being under development and testing phases for over 2 years, the Mahindra Thar Roxx (Thar 5-door) has already been launched starting from Rs 12.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Apart from having two extra doors, the Thar Roxx also has more powerful engine options and some premium features over its 3-door counterpart. Let’s see how the Thar Roxx compares to the Thar in terms of specifications and features.

Dimensions

Dimensions Mahindra Thar Roxx Mahindra Thar Difference Length 4428 mm 3985 mm + 443 mm Width 1870 mm 1820 mm + 50 mm Height 1923 mm Up to 1855 mm + 68 mm Wheelbase 2850 mm 2450 mm + 400 mm

The Thar Roxx is longer than its 3-door counterpart by 443 mm, hence the wheelbase has also grown by a whopping 400 mm.

However, the difference in width and height is much smaller, with only a 50 mm and 68 mm increase, respectively, with the Thar Roxx being the larger of the two.

Owing to its size, the Thar Roxx also offers a boot space of 644 litres (up to the roof).

Powertrain Options

Mahindra Thar Roxx Mahindra Thar Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel 1.5-litre diesel 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Drivetrain RWD RWD/ 4WD* RWD RWD/ 4WD 4WD Power 162 PS (MT)/177 PS (AT) 152 PS (MT)/Up to 175 PS (AT) 119 PS 152 PS 132 PS Torque 330 Nm (MT)/380 Nm (AT) 330 Nm (MT)/ Up to 370 Nm (AT) 300 Nm 300 Nm (MT)/320 Nm (AT) 300 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT^ 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT

*RWD: Rear-Wheel-Drive/4WD - Four-Wheel-Drive

^AT: Torque Converter Automatic Transmission

The Thar Roxx uses the same turbo-petrol and diesel engine options as the 3-door Thar, but in a higher state of tune.

Talking about the manual variants of both SUVs, the Thar Roxx turbo-petrol makes 10 PS more power and 10 Nm more torque compared to 3-door Thar, while the diesel engine offers 20 PS more power and 30 Nm higher torque output than that on the regular Thar.

In automatic, the bigger Thar is a lot more powerful than the Thar 3-door in both turbo-petrol and diesel versions. The petrol churns out 25 PS more power, while the diesel engine is 43 PS more powerful than the regular Thar.

However, it is important to note that you get both RWD and 4WD options with the petrol variants of the Thar 3-door, meanwhile the Thar Roxx petrol can only be had with the RWD drivetrain.

Just like with the Thar 3-door, the both petrol and diesel engines offered with the Thar Roxx comes paired to either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed AT.

Mahindra’s bigger Thar however doesn’t get the option of a 1.5-litre diesel engine offered with the 3-door version of the Thar.

Feature Highlights

Features Mahindra Thar Roxx Mahindra Thar Exterior Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

LED turn indicators

LED tail lights

Front LED fog lamps

Fender-mounted antenna

19-inch alloy wheels Halogen headlights

LED tail lights

Front fog lamps

Fender-mounted antenna

18-inch alloy wheels Interior Dual-tone black and white dashboard

White leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

Front armrest

Rear centre armrest with cup holders

Footwell lighting All black dashboard

Fabric seat upholstery

Adjustable headrests for all seats

50:50 split rear seats Comfort & Convenience Auto AC with rear vents

Ventilated front seats

Panoramic sunroof

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Wireless phone charger

Cruise control

6-way powered driver’s seat

Electrically adjustable ORVMs with power-fold function

12V power outlet for both front and rear seats

65W Type-C and Type A USB ports at front

15W Type-C USB port at rear

Cooled glove box

Push button engine start/stop

Electric Locking Differential

Auto-dimming IRVM Manual AC

Cruise control

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Steering-mounted audio controls

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Front power windows

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

12V front power outlet

Coloured MID (multi information display)

Electric Locking Differential Infotainment 10.25-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Connected car tech

9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system 7-inch touchscreen

Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6-speaker sound system Safety 6 airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC) with rollover mitigation

360-degree camera

Front and rear parking sensors

Hill hold and hill descent control

All-wheel disc brakes

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

Rear defogger with rear wiper

Rain sensing wipers

3-point seat belts for all seats

Seat belt reminder for all seats

ABS with EBD

ISOFIX child seat anchorage

Level 2 ADAS Dual front airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC) with rollover mitigation

ABS with EBD

3-point seat belts for all seats

Rear parking sensors

Hill hold and hill descent control

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Rear defogger

ABS with EBD

ISOFIX child seat anchorage

At the very first glance, you will find Thar Roxx as a more premium looking alternative to its 3-door version. This is because it gets an all-LED lighting setup, C-shaped LED DRLs, and bigger 19-inch alloy wheels.

When it comes to equipment, the bigger Thar is heavily loaded compared to regular Thar. It not only gets larger 10.25-inch displays, ventilated front seats, and automatic AC, but it also comes with premium features like wireless phone charger, panoramic sunroof, a 9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, automatic headlights, and rain-sensing wipers.

In contrast, the smaller Thar gets a smaller 7-inch touchscreen, analogue instrument cluster, manual AC and a conventional 6-speaker sound system.

Even in terms of safety, the Thar Roxx not only gets more safety features like 6 airbags and 360-degree camera, but it also gets level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The Thar’s safety kit only includes dual front airbags. However both SUVs here get electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and hill hold and hill descent control.

Price

Mahindra Thar Roxx (introductory) Mahindra Thar Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh (only for RWD variants) Rs 11.35 lakh to Rs 17.60 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

Note that Mahindra is yet to announce the prices for 4WD diesel variants, and the above mentioned prices are only for the RWD variants. The starting price of the Thar Roxx is Rs 1.64 lakh higher than that of the regular Thar.

