5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Mahindra Thar: Specification Comparison

Published On Aug 15, 2024 06:50 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra Thar ROXX

The Thar Roxx gets more powerful engine options and premium features over the 3-door Thar

Finally after being under development and testing phases for over 2 years, the Mahindra Thar Roxx (Thar 5-door) has already been launched starting from Rs 12.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Apart from having two extra doors, the Thar Roxx also has more powerful engine options and some premium features over its 3-door counterpart. Let’s see how the Thar Roxx compares to the Thar in terms of specifications and features.

Dimensions

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Mahindra Thar

Difference

Length

4428 mm

3985 mm

+ 443 mm

Width

1870 mm 

1820 mm

+ 50 mm

Height

1923 mm

Up to 1855 mm

+ 68 mm

Wheelbase

2850 mm

2450 mm

+ 400 mm

Mahindra Thar Roxx Side

  • The Thar Roxx is longer than its 3-door counterpart by 443 mm, hence the wheelbase has also grown by a whopping 400 mm.

Mahindra Thar 3-door

  • However, the difference in width and height is much smaller, with only a 50 mm and 68 mm increase, respectively, with the Thar Roxx being the larger of the two.

  • Owing to its size, the Thar Roxx also offers a boot space of 644 litres (up to the roof).

Powertrain Options

 

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Mahindra Thar

Engine

2-litre turbo-petrol

2.2-litre diesel

1.5-litre diesel

2-litre turbo-petrol

2.2-litre diesel

Drivetrain

RWD

RWD/ 4WD*

RWD

RWD/ 4WD

4WD

Power

162 PS (MT)/177 PS (AT)

152 PS (MT)/Up to 175 PS (AT)

119 PS

152 PS

132 PS

Torque

330 Nm (MT)/380 Nm (AT)

330 Nm (MT)/ Up to 370 Nm (AT)

300 Nm

300 Nm (MT)/320 Nm (AT)

300 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT/6-speed AT^

6-speed MT/6-speed AT

6-speed MT

6-speed MT/6-speed AT

6-speed MT/6-speed AT

*RWD: Rear-Wheel-Drive/4WD - Four-Wheel-Drive

^AT: Torque Converter Automatic Transmission

Mahindra Thar Roxx Front (imege used for representation purposes only)

  • The Thar Roxx uses the same turbo-petrol and diesel engine options as the 3-door Thar, but in a higher state of tune. 

  • Talking about the manual variants of both SUVs, the Thar Roxx turbo-petrol makes 10 PS more power and 10 Nm more torque compared to 3-door Thar, while the diesel engine offers 20 PS more power and 30 Nm higher torque output than that on the regular Thar.

  • In automatic, the bigger Thar is a lot more powerful than the Thar 3-door in both turbo-petrol and diesel versions. The petrol churns out 25 PS more power, while the diesel engine is 43 PS more powerful than the regular Thar.

Mahindra Thar 4X2

  • However, it is important to note that you get both RWD and 4WD options with the petrol variants of the Thar 3-door, meanwhile the Thar Roxx petrol can only be had with the RWD drivetrain.

  • Just like with the Thar 3-door, the both petrol and diesel engines offered with the Thar Roxx comes paired to either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed AT.

  • Mahindra’s bigger Thar however doesn’t get the option of a 1.5-litre diesel engine offered with the 3-door version of the Thar.

Also Check Out: 5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx Test Drive, Bookings And Delivery Details Announced

Feature Highlights

Features

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Mahindra Thar

Exterior

  • Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED turn indicators

  • LED tail lights

  • Front LED fog lamps

  • Fender-mounted antenna

  • 19-inch alloy wheels

  • Halogen headlights

  • LED tail lights

  • Front fog lamps

  • Fender-mounted antenna

  • 18-inch alloy wheels

Interior

  • Dual-tone black and white dashboard

  • White leatherette seat upholstery

  • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

  • Front armrest

  • Rear centre armrest with cup holders

  • Footwell lighting

  • All black dashboard

  • Fabric seat upholstery

  • Adjustable headrests for all seats

  • 50:50 split rear seats

Comfort & Convenience

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Cruise control

  • 6-way powered driver’s seat

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs with power-fold function

  • 12V power outlet for both front and rear seats

  • 65W Type-C and Type A USB ports at front

  • 15W Type-C USB port at rear

  • Cooled glove box

  • Push button engine start/stop

  • Electric Locking Differential

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Manual AC

  • Cruise control

  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

  • Steering-mounted audio controls

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

  • Front power windows

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • 12V front power outlet

  • Coloured MID (multi information display)

  • Electric Locking Differential

Infotainment

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Connected car tech

  • 9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

  • 7-inch touchscreen

  • Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 6-speaker sound system

Safety

  • 6 airbags

  • Electronic stability control (ESC) with rollover mitigation

  • 360-degree camera

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • Hill hold and hill descent control

  • All-wheel disc brakes

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

  • Rear defogger with rear wiper

  • Rain sensing wipers

  • 3-point seat belts for all seats

  • Seat belt reminder for all seats

  • ABS with EBD

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorage

  • Level 2 ADAS

  • Dual front airbags

  • Electronic stability control (ESC) with rollover mitigation

  • ABS with EBD

  • 3-point seat belts for all seats

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Hill hold and hill descent control

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Rear defogger

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorage

  • At the very first glance, you will find Thar Roxx as a more premium looking alternative to its 3-door version. This is because it gets an all-LED lighting setup, C-shaped LED DRLs, and bigger 19-inch alloy wheels.

Mahindra Thar Roxx cabin

  • When it comes to equipment, the bigger Thar is heavily loaded compared to regular Thar. It not only gets larger 10.25-inch displays, ventilated front seats, and automatic AC, but it also comes with premium features like wireless phone charger, panoramic sunroof, a 9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, automatic headlights, and rain-sensing wipers.

Mahindra Thar Cabin

  • In contrast, the smaller Thar gets a smaller 7-inch touchscreen, analogue instrument cluster, manual AC and a conventional 6-speaker sound system.

  • Even in terms of safety, the Thar Roxx not only gets more safety features like 6 airbags and 360-degree camera, but it also gets level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

  • The Thar’s safety kit only includes dual front airbags. However both SUVs here get electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and hill hold and hill descent control.

Price

Mahindra Thar Roxx (introductory)

Mahindra Thar

Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh (only for RWD variants)

Rs 11.35 lakh to Rs 17.60 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

Note that Mahindra is yet to announce the prices for 4WD diesel variants, and the above mentioned prices are only for the RWD variants. The starting price of the Thar Roxx is Rs 1.64 lakh higher than that of the regular Thar. 

Read More on : Thar ROXX diesel

S
Published by
Shreyash
