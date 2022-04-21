Bookings For Kia EV6 Sporty Electric Crossover To Begin On May 26

Published On Apr 21, 2022 12:17 AM By Sonny for Kia EV6

The brand is making its EV debut in India with the best it has to offer

Kia’s first new EV built on a dedicated EV platform was the EV6.

It will be coming to India as a CBU import in limited numbers this summer.

The EV6 will act as a showcase to Indian buyers of Kia’s prowess in making EVs.

Likely to be launched with the smaller 58kWh battery which claims a range of up to 373km.

The Kia EV6 is expected to be priced around Rs 60-70 lakh.

Kia will be entering the EV space in India with its latest and best EV yet, the EV6. It is a premium and sporty electric crossover based on the brand’s dedicated EV platform. The EV6 will be brought here as a CBU import in limited units and the order books will be opened on May 26.

The EV6 is globally offered with two battery options: 58kWh and 77.4kWh. The smaller battery has a claimed range of 373km with a single motor rear-wheel-drive setup while the larger battery with a single motor claims a range of up to 500km. It will likely be offered in India with the smaller battery and rear-wheel-drive only to still price it below the luxury segment.

As a premium model, the EV6 has a feature-rich cabin with upmarket styling. It still has an integrated screen setup atop the dashboard like the Seltos but with 12-inch displays for the digital instrument cluster and the touchscreen infotainment system. The central console has a futuristic design with its floating appearance, backlit sections and driver-oriented layout.

The overall exterior styling of the EV6 is quite sporty too. It is around the size of a mid-size SUV but with a sporty roofline, muscular arches and an average ground clearance. In terms of design, the EV6 is on par with if not ahead of the luxury offerings of the same body shape.

Kia is expected to launch the EV6 in India sometime in June and units of the upcoming EV have already been spied on Indian roads. It will likely be priced somewhere between Rs 60 lakh to Rs 70 lakh and would rival the Volvo XC40 Recharge once launched. A mass-market EV from Kia for India is slated to arrive by 2025.