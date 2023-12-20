Modified On Dec 20, 2023 12:20 PM By Shreyash for Maruti eVX

In 2024, the Indian automaker will launch two new-generation models, and its first-ever EV as well

India's biggest car company, Maruti Suzuki, had a successful 2023 with the introduction of three entirely new models – Maruti Jimny, Maruti Fronx, and Maruti Invicto – to its already expansive lineup. Approaching 2024, the automaker is poised for further growth with three new cars planned, including its long-awaited first electric vehicle (EV).

New-generation Maruti Swift

Expected Launch: March 2024

Expected Price: Rs 6 lakh onwards

The fourth-generation Suzuki Swift has already premiered in its home country of Japan with various specifications revealed. The new-gen hatchback boasts a redesigned interior and the design changes to the exterior are evolutionary too, making it sharper but still recognisable. It will reportedly be featuring a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine (82 PS / 108 Nm), paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT. In Japan, the Swift will be available in both petrol and hybrid versions, with optional all-wheel-drive (AWD). However, in India, these specifications may vary, and the hybrid and AWD versions are not in consideration.

Maruti eVX

Expected Launch: April 2024

Expected Price: Rs 22 Lakh onwards

In 2024, we will witness the debut of the first-ever electric vehicle from the Indian carmaker - the Maruti eVX. This electric SUV was recently showcased in a near-production avatar at the Japan Mobility Show 2023. The EV has been spotted testing on Indian roads several times, featuring makeshift headlights and taillights to hide the final design. In terms of features, it is expected to include an integrated display setup (for infotainment and the instrument cluster) and a 360-degree camera. Maruti has also confirmed that the eVX will utilise a 60 kWh battery pack paired with a dual-motor setup, offering a range of up to 550 km.

New-gen Maruti Dzire

Expected Launch: Mid-2024

Expected Price: Rs 6.5 lakh onwards

The current generation of the Maruti Dzire was introduced in 2017 and it last received an update in 2020. Now, the Swift-based sub-4m sedan is ready for its generational update. Based on the new-generation Swift, the Dzire is expected to undergo a comprehensive update, featuring a new design and a fresh set of features like the larger infotainment system and 6 airbags. It will also get the same powertrain update as the new Swift.

We can also expect minor revisions for other Maruti models in 2024 in terms of feature additions. Which of these new Maruti cars are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comment section below.