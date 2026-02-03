All
    2026 Tata Punch Vs Maruti Suzuki Swift: Should You Pick The Rugged SUV Over The Popular Hatchback?

    Though both cars aren’t direct rivals, they sit in a similar price bracket

    Published On Feb 03, 2026 01:33 PM By Yashein

    6.6K Views
    Punch vs Swift

    With carmakers introducing practical micro SUVs under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), the traditional hatchback buyer now has a few extra options while shopping for an affordable car. In this price segment, the Tata Punch and the Maruti Swift are two of the biggest names and provide great value at an attractive price. While the Swift has long been the go-to choice for buyers looking for a fun-to-drive, no-nonsense hatchback, the Punch has carved out its own niche with its SUV-inspired design, higher ground clearance, feature-rich cabin, and strong safety credentials.

    If you’re shopping in this price bracket, chances are you’re torn between these two very different yet equally popular cars. To help you decide, we’ve put together a detailed comparison of the Tata Punch and Maruti Swift. Let’s take a closer look at how they stack up against each other.

    Price

     

    Tata Punch

    Maruti Swift 

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 5.6 lakh to Rs 10.55 lakh 

    Rs 5.79 lakh to Rs 8.8 lakh 
    • As seen above, the starting price of the Punch is lower than that of the Swift by around Rs 20,000. 

    • As you go up the variants ladder, the Punch keeps on getting more expensive, adding up to around Rs 1.7 lakh more expensive than the hatchback. 

    For the extra money, you get some extras with the Punch, which we will be covering later on. 

    Discounts: 

    It is also important to note that the Swift is now an older model compared to the updated Punch, and there will be room for negotiations when it comes to discounts. On the other hand, you might not get any major discount with the Punch. We advise you to connect with your nearest dealership to get a better idea on the same. 

    Dimensions

    Model

    Tata Punch

    Maruti Swift

    Length

    3876 mm (+16 mm)

    3860 mm 

    Width

    1742 mm (+7 mm)

    1735 mm 

    Height

    1615 mm (+95 mm)

    1520 mm 

    Wheelbase

    2445 mm (-5 mm)

    2450 mm 

    Bootspace

    366 litres (+101 litres)

    265 litres 

    • The Tata Punch is marginally longer and wider than the Swift, by 16 mm and 7 mm, respectively. 

    2026 Tata Punch Facelift side

    • It is taller than the Swift by 95 mm.  

    • The Swift has a minor 5 mm advantage in the wheelbase. 

    • The Punch, on the other hand, has a significantly larger boot space.

    Overall, both these cars are similar yet very different in their dimensions, and that is mainly due to their different body styles. If you are more into SUV styling, then we have also compared the Maruti Suzuki Fronx with the updated Punch.

    Note

    If you opt for the CNG version of the Punch, you still get an usable boot space of 210-litres. This isn’t the case with the Swift as the CNG tank occupies the entire boot. 

    Powertrain

    Model

    Tata Punch

    Maruti Swift 

    Engine

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine

    1.2-litre petrol with CNG

    1.2-litre turbo petrol (New)

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine

    1.2-litre petrol engine with CNG 

    Power

    88 PS 

    73.5 PS

    120 PS 

    82 PS 

    69.75 PS

    Torque

    115 Nm

    103 Nm

    170 Nm

    112 Nm

    101.8 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT

    5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT (New)

    6-speed manual 

    5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

    5-speed MT
    • Both Punch and Swift get a naturally aspirated petrol engine. The Punch’s engine produces a tad more output.

    2026 Tata Punch Facelift driving

    • You also get the option of a more potent turbo-petrol engine with the Punch, which makes around 50 percent more output than the Swift’s engine. 

    • You get CNG options on both sides. However, you get the convenience of a CNG-AMT powertrain with the Punch.  

    Features

    Feature

    Tata Punch

    Maruti Swift

    Auto LED Headlamps

    LED foglamps

    ✅(with cornering function)

    LED Taillamps

    Wheels

    16-inch alloy wheels

    15-inch alloy wheels

    Roof Rails

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Ambient Lighting

    Infotainment Setup

    10.25-inch touchscreen

    9-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Instrument Cluster

    7-inch display  

    Analogue Dials With MID

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    8-speaker sound system

    6 speaker sound system 

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    Climate Control

    Automatic 

    Automatic

    Keyless entry 

    Sunroof

    Yes, single-pane

    No

    Front and rear centre Armrest

    Paddle Shifter

    ✅ (Automatic only)

    Multi-drive Modes

    Cooled Glovebox

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    6

    6

    360-degree Camera

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    Rear defogger

    TPMS  (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    • In terms of equipment, the Punch feels a segment above with plenty of additional features. 

    2026 Tata Punch Facelift dashboard
    Maruti Swift Dashboard

    • The Punch offers better infotainment, more speakers, a sunroof, ambient lighting, and also convenience features such as an armrest and paddle shifters with the automatic transmission. 

    • In terms of safety, the Punch gets TPMS and rain-sensing wipers, which the Swift lacks. 

    CarDekho Says

    Both the 2026 Tata Punch and the Maruti Suzuki Swift approach the sub-Rs 10 lakh space with very different philosophies, yet both make a strong case for themselves depending on what you value in a car. If you’re in the market for a fun-to-drive hatchback coupled with reliability and peace of mind ownership, the Swift is the one to go for. 

    Maruti Swift front design
    2026 Tata Punch Facelift
     

    However, the updated Tata Punch now packs a ‘Punch’. A thoroughly modern design, plentiful features and a powerful turbo-petrol engine as well as the CNG AMT combination now gives it an unique appeal. On paper, the Tata Punch clearly does more than the Swift in almost all departments and is clearly the pick of this test. 

    Which one would you pick? Let us know in the comments section below.

