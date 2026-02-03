2026 Tata Punch Vs Maruti Suzuki Swift: Should You Pick The Rugged SUV Over The Popular Hatchback?

With carmakers introducing practical micro SUVs under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), the traditional hatchback buyer now has a few extra options while shopping for an affordable car. In this price segment, the Tata Punch and the Maruti Swift are two of the biggest names and provide great value at an attractive price. While the Swift has long been the go-to choice for buyers looking for a fun-to-drive, no-nonsense hatchback, the Punch has carved out its own niche with its SUV-inspired design, higher ground clearance, feature-rich cabin, and strong safety credentials.

If you’re shopping in this price bracket, chances are you’re torn between these two very different yet equally popular cars. To help you decide, we’ve put together a detailed comparison of the Tata Punch and Maruti Swift. Let’s take a closer look at how they stack up against each other.

Price

Tata Punch Maruti Swift Price (ex-showroom) Rs 5.6 lakh to Rs 10.55 lakh Rs 5.79 lakh to Rs 8.8 lakh

As seen above, the starting price of the Punch is lower than that of the Swift by around Rs 20,000.

As you go up the variants ladder, the Punch keeps on getting more expensive, adding up to around Rs 1.7 lakh more expensive than the hatchback.

For the extra money, you get some extras with the Punch, which we will be covering later on.

Discounts: It is also important to note that the Swift is now an older model compared to the updated Punch, and there will be room for negotiations when it comes to discounts. On the other hand, you might not get any major discount with the Punch. We advise you to connect with your nearest dealership to get a better idea on the same.

Dimensions

Model Tata Punch Maruti Swift Length 3876 mm (+16 mm) 3860 mm Width 1742 mm (+7 mm) 1735 mm Height 1615 mm (+95 mm) 1520 mm Wheelbase 2445 mm (-5 mm) 2450 mm Bootspace 366 litres (+101 litres) 265 litres

The Tata Punch is marginally longer and wider than the Swift, by 16 mm and 7 mm, respectively.

It is taller than the Swift by 95 mm.

The Swift has a minor 5 mm advantage in the wheelbase.

The Punch, on the other hand, has a significantly larger boot space.

Overall, both these cars are similar yet very different in their dimensions, and that is mainly due to their different body styles. If you are more into SUV styling, then we have also compared the Maruti Suzuki Fronx with the updated Punch.

Note If you opt for the CNG version of the Punch, you still get an usable boot space of 210-litres. This isn’t the case with the Swift as the CNG tank occupies the entire boot.

Powertrain

Model Tata Punch Maruti Swift Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine 1.2-litre petrol with CNG 1.2-litre turbo petrol (New) 1.2-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine 1.2-litre petrol engine with CNG Power 88 PS 73.5 PS 120 PS 82 PS 69.75 PS Torque 115 Nm 103 Nm 170 Nm 112 Nm 101.8 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT (New) 6-speed manual 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT

Both Punch and Swift get a naturally aspirated petrol engine. The Punch’s engine produces a tad more output.

You also get the option of a more potent turbo-petrol engine with the Punch, which makes around 50 percent more output than the Swift’s engine.

You get CNG options on both sides. However, you get the convenience of a CNG-AMT powertrain with the Punch.

Features

Feature Tata Punch Maruti Swift Auto LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED foglamps ✅(with cornering function) ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Wheels 16-inch alloy wheels 15-inch alloy wheels Roof Rails ✅ ❌ Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ ❌ Infotainment Setup 10.25-inch touchscreen 9-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster 7-inch display Analogue Dials With MID Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 8-speaker sound system 6 speaker sound system Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ❌ Cruise Control ✅ ✅ Climate Control Automatic Automatic Keyless entry ✅ ✅ Sunroof Yes, single-pane No Front and rear centre Armrest ✅ ❌ Paddle Shifter ✅ (Automatic only) ❌ Multi-drive Modes ✅ ❌ Cooled Glovebox ✅ ❌ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 360-degree Camera ✅ ✅ ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ Rain Sensing Wipers ✅ ❌ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ❌

In terms of equipment, the Punch feels a segment above with plenty of additional features.

The Punch offers better infotainment, more speakers, a sunroof, ambient lighting, and also convenience features such as an armrest and paddle shifters with the automatic transmission.

In terms of safety, the Punch gets TPMS and rain-sensing wipers, which the Swift lacks.

CarDekho Says

Both the 2026 Tata Punch and the Maruti Suzuki Swift approach the sub-Rs 10 lakh space with very different philosophies, yet both make a strong case for themselves depending on what you value in a car. If you’re in the market for a fun-to-drive hatchback coupled with reliability and peace of mind ownership, the Swift is the one to go for.

However, the updated Tata Punch now packs a ‘Punch’. A thoroughly modern design, plentiful features and a powerful turbo-petrol engine as well as the CNG AMT combination now gives it an unique appeal. On paper, the Tata Punch clearly does more than the Swift in almost all departments and is clearly the pick of this test.

Which one would you pick? Let us know in the comments section below.