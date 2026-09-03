2026 Tata Curvv Series X Launched At Rs 10 Lakh; Lower And Mid Variants Now Better Equipped

It has been two years since Tata Cars introduced its radical take on the compact SUV segment, in the form of the Curvv coupe-SUV, and while it performed well initially, sales have been slowing down in recent times. To tackle the same, the carmaker has now launched an updated version, called the Curvv Series X, which gets minor improvements to the variant lineup and a much better value proposition. Let’s take a look at it in detail:

Price & Variants

Variant Turbo-petrol Turbo-petrol T-GDI Diesel MT DCA DCA MT DCA Smart X Rs 10 lakh - - - - Pure X Rs 11 lakh Rs 12.30 lakh - Rs 12.30 lakh - Pure X Plus* Rs 11.80 lakh Rs 13.10 lakh - Rs 13.10 lakh - Creative X Plus* Rs 12.91 lakh Rs 14.21 lakh - Rs 14.21 lakh - Accomplished X* Rs 14 lakh Rs 15.30 lakh - Rs 15.30 lakh - Accomplished X Plus* - - Rs 18.50 lakh - Rs 18.75 lakh

All prices ex-showroom, *Also available in #DARK Edition for Rs 25,000 extra

With the Series X, Tata Cars has rationalised the Curvv lineup from 8 to 6 variants, while the T-GDI powertrain is now available only with an automatic transmission.

The nomenclature has also been revised, and now each variant features an X in its name.

As a result of the minor changes, prices have also increased slightly, but to compensate for it, the base and mid-variants now feature a lot more equipment than before, which we have detailed below.

From the Pure X Plus variant onwards, you can also have the Curvv Series X in the #DARK Edition guise with blacked-out exterior and interior.

Design

Externally, the Curvv Series X remains identical to the outgoing version, with its unconventional shape.

Up front, you still have a partially blocked gloss black grille, with slim LED DRLs flanking it and vertically-mounted LED headlamps.

Towards the side, it gets an upright stance and a sloping roofline. You also have up to 18-inch alloy wheels on offer.

Other touches include flush-fit door handles, thick piano-black cladding, sharkfin antenna and a chrome windowline accent.

The Base Variant… …now features 17-inch steel wheels with stylised ‘hyperstyle’ wheel covers as standard, compared to the 16-inch units without any covers on the outgoing version.

The rear-end styling remains unchanged with a tall bootlid, roof spoiler, connected LED taillamps and swathes of piano-black on the bumper.

Do note that pictures in this article are of the mid-spec Creative X Plus trim.

As part of this update, Tata has dropped the Gold Essence, Daytona Grey and Flame Red shades.

The coupe-SUV can now be configured in 5 hues called Carbon Black, Nitro Crimson, Opera Blue, Pure Grey and Pristine White. Our pick would be the Nitro Crimson shade pictured here for its sophisticated yet unique look.

Interior

In terms of its interior design, this update doesn’t change much with the Curvv.

One big change, though, is Oyster White leatherette seat upholstery, which you get to see from the Pure X Plus variant onwards, that gives a brighter and airier feeling inside.

It retains the sleek-looking dashboard with a ‘floating’ infotainment screen, a digital driver’s display (which is now available from the Creative X Plus trim onwards) and a touch-based climate control panel.

Rear seat occupants now get slightly better legroom courtesy the scooped-out front seats, which liberate 10 mm. The rear bench itself is now also placed 20 mm rearward and 10 mm lower too.

Features

In terms of features, top-spec variants remain unchanged, although the lower trims get better equipped than before.

The one-above-base Pure X trim now gets tech such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, 6-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control and drive modes.

The mid-spec Creative X Plus variant further adds tech like a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, rain-sensing wipers and auto headlamps.

The top variant goes even further ahead with a powered tailgate, 6-way power-adjustable driver seat, connected car technology, auto-dimming IRVM and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

Safety

Standard safety tech on the Curvv Series X includes 6 airbags, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchors, electronic stability control (ESC) and hill hold control (HHC).

The Pure X trim goes further with the inclusion of a rear-view camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Upgrading to the Creative X Plus will also get you a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors and a rear defogger too.

Like before, Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) is reserved for the top-spec Accomplished X Plus trim.

Crash Tested: The Curvv has been awarded a 5-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash tests. For more details, click on this link.

Powertrain Options

Under the hood, the Curvv Series X remains powered by a choice of two turbo-petrol and one diesel engine, although the manual option has been dropped from the T-GDI powertrain. Here are its detailed specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol T-GDI 1.5-litre diesel Power 120 PS 125 PS 118 PS Torque 170 Nm 225 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/7-speed DCA 7-speed DCA 6-speed MT/7-speed DCA

MT- Manual Transmission, DCA- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

Rivals

The Curvv goes up directly against the other coupe-SUV in this price range, the Citroen Basalt X. It can also be an alternative to conventionally-styled SUVs like the Skoda Kushaq, Renault Duster, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara and Victoris, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Tata Sierra, Honda Elevate, Nissan Tekton and the MG Astor

CarDekho Says…

Tata Cars took a different approach when it came to setting its foot in the compact SUV segment back in 2022. And while it did create the hype, this has not exactly translated into an immense sales success, especially after the arrival of its sibling, the Sierra. With the new Series X, the recalibration of its lineup now targets the lower end of the segment, which could add significant volumes to the measure. However, in light of newer and fiercer competition, we wish Tata Cars offered a more comprehensive facelift, which is due for the coupe-SUV.

What do you think of the refreshed Curvv? Let us know in the comments below!