Mahindra BE 6 Scores A 5-star Safety Rating In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests

Modified On Jan 16, 2025 01:49 PM By Dipan for Mahindra BE 6

With these results, all electric offerings by Mahindra, including the XEV 9e and XUV400 EV have scored a 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP

It scored 31.97/32 and got 5 stars for Adult Occupant Protection.

In Child Occupant Protection, it scored 45/49 and received 5 stars as well.

It comes with 7 airbags, a 360-degree camera and an ADAS suite.

The BE 6 is priced between 18.90 lakh and Rs 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

Bharat NCAP has released its next set of crash results and the new Mahindra BE 6 is the next car in the lineup to be crash-tested by the indigenous testing agency. It earned 31.97/32 points for adult occupant protection (AOP) while for child occupant protection (COP), the BE 6 scored 45/49 points. This has rendered it a 5-star safety rating for both child and adult occupant protection.

Let us take a detailed look at the crash test results of the Mahindra BE 6:

Adult Occupant Protection (AOP)

Frontal offset deformable barrier test: 15.97/16 points

Side deformable barrier test: 16/16 points

In the frontal impact test for adult occupants, the Mahindra BE 6 received ‘good’ protection to all the parts of the co-driver. The driver, however, received ‘adequate’ protection to the right tibia, while all other parts including head, neck, chest, pelvis, thighs, feet and left tibia received ‘good’ protection.

In the side movable deformable barrier and the side pole impact test (pole) tests, protection to all the parts of the adult dummy was rated ‘good’.

Child Occupant Protection (COP)

Dynamic score: 24/24 points

Child restraint system (CRS) installation score: 12/12 points

Vehicle Assessment score: 9/13 points

The BE 6, in the child occupant protection tests, scored 24 out of 24 points in the dynamic tests that use child restraint systems (CRS). The dynamic score was 8 out of 8 points and 4 out of 4 points for both the 18-month-old and 3-year-old dummy’s front and side protection.

Also Read: Mahindra XEV 9e Received Full 5-star Safety Rating From Bharat NCAP

Mahindra BE 6: Safety Features

The Mahindra BE 6 comes with a lot of safety features including up to 7 features (6 as standard), auto park assist, an electronic stability program (ESP), 360-degree camera, an electronic parking brake and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It also comes with level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) tech, with features including such as forward-collision warning and adaptive cruise control.

Mahindra BE 6: Powertrain Options

The Mahindra BE 6 comes with two battery options and a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) drivetrain, the detailed specifications are as follows:

Battery Pack 59 kWh 79 kWh No. Of Electric Motor(s) 1 1 Power 231 PS 286 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm Range (MIDC part 1 + part 2) 535 km 682 km Drivetrain RWD RWD

Mahindra BE 6: Rivals

The Mahindra BE 6 is priced between Rs 18.90 lakh to Rs 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It rivals the MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV and the soon-to-be-launched Hyundai Creta Electric and Maruti e Vitara.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.