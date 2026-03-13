2026 Kia Sonet Gets New Variants; Diesel And Turbo-Petrol Automatic Options Get More Accessible

The Kia Sonet sub-4 metre SUV has been updated with new turbo-petrol and diesel variants, which makes the automatic transmission choice a lot more accessible. Besides, the Sonet also get a new Magma Red colour option. We have detailed its updates and prices in the next section:

2026 Kia Sonet: What’s New?

Variant Diesel AT Turbo-Petrol DCT HTE (O) Rs 9.78 lakh (New) — HTK (O) Rs 10.73 lakh (New) Rs 9.90 lakh (New) HTK Plus Rs 11.09 lakh (New) — HTK Plus (O) Rs 11.57 lakh (New) Rs 10.84 lakh (New) HTX Rs 12.03 lakh Rs 11.60 lakh GTX Plus Rs 14 lakh Rs 13.51 lakh X-Line — Rs 13.65 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

AT- torque converter automatic transmission

DCT - dual clutch automatic transmission

The Kia Sonet diesel automatic was previously available from the higher spec HTX onwards, that costed Rs 13.34 lakh. The same is now offered from the HTE(O) variant onwards, which costs Rs 3.56 lakh less.

Similarly, the turbo-petrol DCT is also available from the lower-spec HTK (O) onwards, hence priced Rs 2.63 lakh less than the HTX variant, which debuted this gearbox choice earlier.

New Colour Option: The 2026 Sonet gets a new red hue named Magma Red. It should continue with its other six colour options: Imperial Blue, Pewter Olive, Glacier White, Sparkling Silver, Aurora Black and Gravite Grey, among which the white shade can also be paired with a black roof.

2026 Kia Sonet: Other Features & Safety

There are no new feature additions in this update. Hence, the Sonet continues with its known feature set that includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car tech, a 7-speaker Bose sound system, ventilated front seats, sunroof, keyless entry with push-button start, and cruise control.

Its safety suite includes six airbags, a 360-degree camera, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and Level 1 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

2026 Kia Sonet: Powertrain Options

There are no mechanical enhancements either. The Sonet continues with its three engine options, the specifications of which are given below:

Engine 1.2-litre four-cylinder NA petrol 1-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel Power 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS Torque 115 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed iMT*/ 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

2026 Kia Sonet: Rivals

*iMT- clutchless manual transmission

The Kia Sonet rivals the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Maruti Fronx, Skoda Kylaq and Toyota Taisor.