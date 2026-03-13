2026 Kia Sonet Gets New Variants; Diesel And Turbo-Petrol Automatic Options Get More Accessible
Looking for a Petrol or Diesel Automatic under 10 Lakhs? Well, Kia now has something for you!
Published On Mar 13, 2026 03:38 PM By Bikramjit
The Kia Sonet sub-4 metre SUV has been updated with new turbo-petrol and diesel variants, which makes the automatic transmission choice a lot more accessible. Besides, the Sonet also get a new Magma Red colour option. We have detailed its updates and prices in the next section:
2026 Kia Sonet: What’s New?
|
Variant
|
Diesel AT
|
Turbo-Petrol DCT
|
HTE (O)
|
Rs 9.78 lakh (New)
|
—
|
HTK (O)
|
Rs 10.73 lakh (New)
|
Rs 9.90 lakh (New)
|
HTK Plus
|
Rs 11.09 lakh (New)
|
—
|
HTK Plus (O)
|
Rs 11.57 lakh (New)
|
Rs 10.84 lakh (New)
|
HTX
|
Rs 12.03 lakh
|
Rs 11.60 lakh
|
GTX Plus
|
Rs 14 lakh
|
Rs 13.51 lakh
|
X-Line
|
—
|
Rs 13.65 lakh
AT- torque converter automatic transmission
DCT - dual clutch automatic transmission
The Kia Sonet diesel automatic was previously available from the higher spec HTX onwards, that costed Rs 13.34 lakh. The same is now offered from the HTE(O) variant onwards, which costs Rs 3.56 lakh less.
Similarly, the turbo-petrol DCT is also available from the lower-spec HTK (O) onwards, hence priced Rs 2.63 lakh less than the HTX variant, which debuted this gearbox choice earlier.
|
New Colour Option:
The 2026 Sonet gets a new red hue named Magma Red. It should continue with its other six colour options: Imperial Blue, Pewter Olive, Glacier White, Sparkling Silver, Aurora Black and Gravite Grey, among which the white shade can also be paired with a black roof.
2026 Kia Sonet: Other Features & Safety
There are no new feature additions in this update. Hence, the Sonet continues with its known feature set that includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car tech, a 7-speaker Bose sound system, ventilated front seats, sunroof, keyless entry with push-button start, and cruise control.
Its safety suite includes six airbags, a 360-degree camera, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and Level 1 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
2026 Kia Sonet: Powertrain Options
There are no mechanical enhancements either. The Sonet continues with its three engine options, the specifications of which are given below:
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre four-cylinder NA petrol
|
1-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel
|
Power
|
83 PS
|
120 PS
|
116 PS
|
Torque
|
115 Nm
|
172 Nm
|
250 Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT
|
6-speed iMT*/ 7-speed DCT
|
6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT
2026 Kia Sonet: Rivals
The Kia Sonet rivals the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Maruti Fronx, Skoda Kylaq and Toyota Taisor.