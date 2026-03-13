All
    2026 Kia Sonet Gets New Variants; Diesel And Turbo-Petrol Automatic Options Get More Accessible

    Looking for a Petrol or Diesel Automatic under 10 Lakhs? Well, Kia now has something for you!

    Published On Mar 13, 2026 03:38 PM By Bikramjit

    Kia Sonet

    The Kia Sonet sub-4 metre SUV has been updated with new turbo-petrol and diesel variants, which makes the automatic transmission choice a lot more accessible. Besides, the Sonet also get a new Magma Red colour option. We have detailed its updates and prices in the next section:

    2026 Kia Sonet: What’s New?

    Variant

    Diesel AT

    Turbo-Petrol DCT

    HTE (O) 

    Rs 9.78 lakh (New)

    HTK (O)

    Rs 10.73 lakh (New)

    Rs 9.90 lakh (New)

    HTK Plus 

    Rs 11.09 lakh (New)

    HTK Plus (O) 

    Rs 11.57 lakh (New)

    Rs 10.84 lakh (New)

    HTX

    Rs 12.03 lakh

    Rs 11.60 lakh

    GTX Plus

    Rs 14 lakh

    Rs 13.51 lakh

    X-Line

    Rs 13.65 lakh
    All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

    AT- torque converter automatic transmission

    DCT - dual clutch automatic transmission

    • The Kia Sonet diesel automatic was previously available from the higher spec HTX onwards, that costed Rs 13.34 lakh. The same is now offered from the HTE(O) variant onwards, which costs Rs 3.56 lakh less.

    • Similarly, the turbo-petrol DCT is also available from the lower-spec HTK (O) onwards, hence priced Rs 2.63 lakh less than the HTX variant, which debuted this gearbox choice earlier.

    New Colour Option: 

    The 2026 Sonet gets a new red hue named Magma Red. It should continue with its other six colour options: Imperial Blue, Pewter Olive, Glacier White, Sparkling Silver, Aurora Black and Gravite Grey, among which the white shade can also be paired with a black roof.

    2026 Kia Sonet: Other Features & Safety

    There are no new feature additions in this update. Hence, the Sonet continues with its known feature set that includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car tech, a 7-speaker Bose sound system, ventilated front seats, sunroof, keyless entry with push-button start, and cruise control. 

    Kia Sonet dashboard

    Its safety suite includes six airbags, a 360-degree camera, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and Level 1 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

    2026 Kia Sonet: Powertrain Options

    There are no mechanical enhancements either. The Sonet continues with its three engine options, the specifications of which are given below:

    Engine

    1.2-litre four-cylinder NA petrol

    1-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel

    Power

    83 PS

    120 PS

    116 PS

    Torque

    115 Nm

    172 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT

    6-speed iMT*/ 7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT
    *iMT- clutchless manual transmission   Kia Sonet action

    2026 Kia Sonet: Rivals

    The Kia Sonet rivals the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Maruti Fronx, Skoda Kylaq and Toyota Taisor.

