2026 BMW i5 Long-wheelbase Launched At Rs 79.60 Lakh! Check Out All Details Of The Electric Luxury Sedan

After its surprise unveil last month, BMW has finally launched the i5 LWB sedan in India. An exclusive-for-India configuration, it features an elongated wheelbase compared to its global version, and a long-range battery pack too. Here’s all you need to know about the i5 LWB:

Variants & Pricing

The i5 LWB has been launched in a single fully-loaded variant, although BMW is offering an exclusive ‘First Edition’ for the initial 99 customers at the same price. It is imported as a CKD (Completely Knocked-down Unit). Here is its detailed price list:

Variant Price i5 eDrive 35L M Sport Rs 79.60 Lakh i5 eDrive 35 L M Sport First Edition Rs 79.60 Lakh

All prices ex-showroom, pan-India

At Rs 79.60 lakh, the i5 LWB is about Rs 3 lakh more expensive than the petrol-powered 5-series.

The 99 ‘First Edition’ units are already sold out.

Bookings for the electric sedan are open across BMW dealerships and via the official BMW website.

Exterior

Design-wise, the i5 LWB looks almost identical to the standard 5-series sedan with elongated proportions, sharp looks and the sporty ‘M Sport’ bodykit.

You have the massive blanked-off ‘kidney-grille’ giving it an unmistakable fascia. A sporty bumper and swept-back LED headlamps are also present.

In profile, BMW has done a great job at masking its longer wheelbase, and the roofline looks natural. You also have 20-inch alloy wheels, a silver insert behind the rear window, and flap-type flush door handles that look neat.

The rear end is identical to the 5-series with slim wraparound LED taillamps, faux diffuser and gloss black bumper accents.

Opting for the ‘First Edition’ gives you a Carbon Black Metallic exterior shade, with exclusive Titanium Bronze accents all over.

Dimensions: Length: 5175 mm, Width: 2156 mm, Height: 1520 mm, Wheelbase: 3105 mm

Colour Options

BMW offers four metallic colour options in the i5 LWB:

Mineral White

Carbon Black

Phytonic Blue

Oxide Grey

Our Pick: We feel the i5 LWB looks the best in the Carbon Black shade, with a stealthy personality, especially when combined with the M Sport body kit that comes standard.

Interior

The interior features a sleek and minimalistic design language like in other latest-generation BMWs.

The dashboard gets a layered look, with a curved dual-screen setup for the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster.

A chunky three-spoke steering wheel looks and feels sporty to hold, while the ‘Crystal’ gear selector dial in the centre console feels rich.

The highlight here is the rear seat, which offers tons of space for all frames, with a large panoramic sunroof brightening up the cabin.

Features & Safety

The BMW i5 LWB comes packed with an extensive range of features, such as powered and ventilated front seats, four-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, wireless phone chargers, digital key, drive modes and even auto parking.

You also have a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, rear entertainment screens and a 655W 17-speaker Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system.

It is equipped with safety features like 8 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic parking brake with auto-hold (EPB), Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), front and rear parking sensors and a 360-degree camera.

Powertrain

Underneath, the i5 LWB features a large 81.6 kWh battery pack, offering up to 669 km of claimed range. Here are its detailed specifications:

Battery Pack 81.6 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) 669 km Power 272 PS Torque 410 Nm Claimed Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 6.7 seconds

Additionally, it also comes with 160 kW DC fast charging capabilities, which can top up the battery from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 33 minutes. Furthermore, ride quality is also enhanced by adaptive air suspension for the rear axle.

Rivals

The i5 LWB has only one rival in the form of the Lexus ES500e. It can also be an alternative to ICE-powered sedans like the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, BMW 5-Series and Audi A6.

CarDekho Says…

BMW is fully focused on making sure that chauffeur-driven luxury car buyers make their way into its showrooms, with its entire sedan lineup now available in the long-wheelbase guise. Furthermore, exemptions and subsidies in some states could make the i5 LWB a more affordable buy. It still comes with excellent performance levels, a high-quality interior and a practical nature that will surely appeal to a lot of buyers.

What are your thoughts on the BMW i5 LWB? Let us know in the comments below!