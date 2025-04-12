2025 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Claimed Fuel Efficiency Revealed Ahead Of April 14 Launch

While the 2025 Tiguan is packing in more power, the claimed fuel efficiency has not dropped significantly compared to the outgoing model

The 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is going to be launched on April 14 and the carmaker has already revealed the key features, powertrain and colour options of the German SUV. Now, the carmaker has revealed the claimed fuel efficiency. But before we get going with the fuel efficiency numbers, let us take the powertrain details of the new Tiguan R-Line.

VW Tiguan R-Line: Powertrain Details

The 2025 Tiguan R-Line will feature a single engine option, the details of which are as follows:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 204 PS Torque 320 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT* Drivetrain All-wheel-drive (AWD)

*DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

While this is the same engine as the outgoing model, Volkswagen has re-tuned it to churn out 14 PS more, while the torque output remains the same as before.

Let us take a closer look at the fuel efficiency figures of the German SUV.

VW Tiguan R-Line: Claimed Fuel Efficiency

Here’s the claimed fuel efficiency of the upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line compared to the older model:

Model 2025 Tiguan R-Line Old Tiguan Claimed Fuel Efficiency 12.58 kmpl 12.61 kmpl

As seen in the table, the fuel efficiency has not dropped by a significant margin, even though the power output has been bumped by 14 PS.

VW Tiguan R-Line: Features And Safety

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is a feature-loaded offering with highlights including a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment, an 8-speaker audio system and a coloured heads-up display. It is also equipped with 3-zone auto AC, massage front seats with heating and lumbar support, dual wireless phone chargers and a 30-colour ambient lighting.

Its safety consists of 9 airbags (as standard), an electronic parking brake, disc brakes on all four wheels as well as front and rear parking sensors. It also gets an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite with features such as lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control.

VW Tiguan R-Line: Expected Price And Rivals

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is expected to be priced from Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It will rival the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson and Citroen C5 Aircross.

