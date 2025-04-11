2025 Skoda Kodiaq Sportline Variant Explained In 10 Real-Life Images

The Skoda Kodiaq will be launched on April 17 in two variants: Sportline and Selection L&K (Laurin and Klement)

Details about the Skoda Kodiaq were revealed recently by the Czech carmaker, including the two variants that the full-size SUV will be available in: Sportline and Selection L&K (Laurin and Klement). We have gotten a hold of a few images of the entry-level Sportline variant and let us take a look at everything it gets with the help of real-life images.

Front

The fascia features a sleek headlight design with horizontally-stacked LED elements and the fog lamps placed right below. The iconic Skoda butterfly grille is finished in a gloss black hue. It does not get any chrome elements, unlike the L&K variant.

The bumper features blacked-out air intake channels with honeycomb mesh pattern elements and C-shaped ends.

Side

In profile, it gets 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels outlined by body cladding on wheel arches finished in a matte black hue. The outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) and the roof rails are finished in black. There is also a silver trim on the C-pillar to give the roof a floating effect.

To easily distinguish the variant from the L&K trim, it gets Sportline badges on the front fenders.

Rear

Like the front fenders, the tail gate features bold ‘Skoda’ lettering over the connected C-shaped LED tail lights and a black ‘Kodiaq’ and ‘4x4’ badge on either side of the tail gate.

It has a black portion on the rear bumper and a chrome strip for added contrast. It also gets a roof-mounted spoiler and a rear wiper.

Interior

Step inside the cabin and you’ll be greeted with an all-black cabin and a layered dashboard featuring a 3-spoke steering wheel with Skoda lettering on it. If you opt to pick the top-end Selection L&K variant, then the cabin gets a black/tan colour scheme.

The middle portion of the dashboard features leatherette soft-touch material with contrasting white stitches and the AC vents have silver accents on it.

Such a silver finish is also visible on the physical control knobs. These knobs are called Smart Dials and one can use them to operate different functions such as the AC and infotainment system.

The door pads also feature a similar leatherette upholstery like the dashboard and have a gloss silver patterned trim with intricate design elements.

The seats have a black leatherette upholstery, with the rear seat passengers getting a centre armrest and AC vents with temperature and fan speed controls.

Features And Safety

Skoda has loaded the Sportline variant of the Kodiaq with plentiful features such as a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, a 12.9-inch touchscreen and a 13-speaker Canton sound system. It will also be equipped with 3-zone auto AC, a panoramic sunroof, dual wireless phone chargers, ventilated and powered front seats.

Its safety suite features 9 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, hill start and descent assists and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). Do note that the Skoda Kodiaq doesn’t come with any sort of advanced driver’s assistance systems (ADAS).

If you opt for the top-end Selection L&K variant, then it comes with a bit more features such as a 360-degree camera, drive modes as well as front seats with massaging and ventilation function.

Powertrain Options

Skoda has confirmed that the upcoming Kodiaq will be powered by a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, the details of which are as follows:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 204 PS Torque 320 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 14.86 kmpl Drivetrain All-wheel-drive (AWD)

This is the same engine as the outgoing Koadiaq, but the Czech carmaker has retuned it to produce 14 PS more power, with the torque output remaining the same as before.

Expected Price And Rivals

The Skoda Kodiaq is expected to be priced at Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It will compete with the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Jeep Meridian and the upcoming MG Majestor.

