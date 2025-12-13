2025 Tata Sierra On Display At Dealerships; Unofficial Pre-Bookings Underway

Although a display car has been making rounds in showrooms across the country, the test drives will begin after official bookings commence on December 16

The Tata Sierra is the latest entrant in the compact SUV herd in India and has now started arriving at dealerships across major cities in Punjab, Chandigarh and Haryana. The Sierra spotted at a dealership in Chandigarh is on a tri-city round for customers to have a real-life look at it, and is not exactly a customer unit on sale. However, the retail units are also expected to arrive soon.

It was recently launched at Rs 11.49 lakh, and while its prices are announced up to its mid-spec variants, the top-end prices are expected to be out soon. While official bookings commence on December 16, the unofficial pre-bookings of the SUV are underway. Check all the details in the next section:

What Was Spotted?

It is spotted in its diesel Accomplished Plus variant, finished in the Munnar Mist colour. Curious, what is the powertrain distribution across variants and what are all the colour options? Check the next space.

Exterior

Starting with the design, the Sierra Accomplished Plus carries all the quirks that make the SUV embody a character on the road. This includes those slim LED DRLs and headlamps on the face neatly integrated within a black panel. There is broad Sierra lettering right at the centre and LED foglamps down there in its cheeks. Lastly, a silver skid plate adds good contrast to the front.

To its sides, the profile looks extremely clean and iconic – say that ‘Alpine window’ design recreated with intelligently worked out black C-pillar and roof finish, while carrying a broader than usual B-pillar. Besides, flush-type door handles and stylish 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels complete the modernity of the look.

At the rear, things are equally minimalistic, with a flattish tailgate, a full-width LED taillamp neatly sitting on a black panel. If you’re interested in checking out the Sierra’s design in more detail, you can do that here.

Interior

Stepping inside the SUV, you’ll find a plush cabin done in a dual-tone and light beige and black theme. The dashboard looks futuristic with a long connected triple display setup. There are few to no buttons to play with, and the steering wheel is carried over from the latest Tata models, like Harrier EV and Curvv. The grey trim you find running across the length of the dash is not just a cosmetic element but a well-thought-out sound bar as part of the SUV’s 12-speaker JBL sound system.

The front seats have extendable underthigh support and get ventilation. In fact, the driver's side is also 6-way power adjustable and has memory function. So there’s no compromise on comfort. Overhead, you’ll have the largest panoramic sunroof in this segment. Considering the Sierra’s size, the rear occupants get good legroom, the comfort of a rear centre armrest with cupholders and some practical storage space in the form of the seatback pockets.

Features

The Sierra has gone all guns for Tata when it comes to features as well. Besides the mentioned features above, you get wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, a manual boss mode for the front co-passenger seat, a wireless phone charger, multi-colour ambient lighting and a cooled glovebox.

Note: The Sierra is offered in the following broad personas: Smart Plus, Pure, Pure Plus, Adventure, Adventure Plus, Accomplished and Accomplished Plus. Check out its variant-wise features in this report!

Safety

Tata cars are known for their safety, and the Sierra brings level-2 ADAS, 6 standard airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold assist, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and front and rear parking sensors to take care of things.

5-Star Rating? The Sierra has undergone an internal crash test and that too with a head-on clash with another Sierra (another first for any car!). We’re expecting nothing short of 5 stars considering Tata’s legacy and their seriousness with safety when the Sierra is tested by Bharat NCAP.

Engine Options & Transmission

The Sierra debuted the TGDi turbo petrol engine for the brand. It comes in a front-wheel drive setup for now; however, it is confirmed that the platform has been made capable for an all-wheel drivetrain, which is under work.

All its engine and transmission choices are provided below:

Engine 1.5-litre T-GDI (direct injection turbo-petrol) 1.5-litre NA petrol engine 1.5-litre diesel engine Transmission* 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Power 160 PS 106 PS 118 PS Torque 255 Nm 145 Nm 260 Nm

*DCT- dual clutch automatic transmission, AT- torque converter automatic transmission

The Sierra has clocked a best-in-class top speed of 222 kmph when pushed to its limits at the NATRAX. Know which engine was under the test, here. Do note that this speed will be electronically capped to 190 kmph for safety reasons.

Rivals

The Sierra almost has a royal rumble going on in its segment, considering the long-held cult status of the Hyundai Creta, the just-stepping-into-its second generation Kia Seltos, or the Maruti Victoris. And this is just the class-toppers. It also gets competition from Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Honda Elevate and also the Citroen Aircross X. If that wasn’t enough, you have the upcoming Renault Duster and the Nissan Tekton.

So can the Sierra live up to its hype against so many contestants? Let us know in the comments. And if you’re planning to buy the Sierra, this detailed ‘GUIDE’ might be of good help to you.