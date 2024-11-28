All
2024 Maruti Dzire ZXi MT vs Maruti Swift ZXi Plus MT: Which Variant To Buy?

Modified On Nov 28, 2024 11:03 AM By Dipan for Maruti Dzire

While both Swift and Dzire are equally loaded, the Swift in the top-spec gets a larger touchscreen and cruise control

Maruti Dzire ZXi MT vs Maruti Swift ZXi Plus MT: Specifications Compared

The 2024 Maruti Dzire introduces a fresh design, new features, and an updated Z-series petrol engine as part of its generational update. Thanks to its competitive pricing, the Dzire competes with a wide range of SUVs and hatchbacks in its price segment, including its own counterpart, the Maruti Swift. Here’s how the one-step-below ZXi variant of the 2024 Maruti Dzire compares to the top-spec ZXi Plus variant of the Maruti Swift in terms of specifications and features on paper.

Price

New Maruti Dzire

2024 Maruti Dzire ZXi MT

Maruti Swift ZXi Plus MT

Rs 8.89 lakh

Rs 8.99 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

The Swift’s top-spec ZXi Plus MT variant is just Rs 10,000 more expensive than the Dzire’s one-below-top ZXi MT variant.

Dimensions

New Maruti Dzire

Dimensions

2024 Maruti Dzire

Maruti Swift

Difference

Length

3995 mm

3860 mm

+ 133 mm

Width

1735 mm

1735 mm

No difference

Height

1525 mm

1520 mm

+ 5 mm

Wheelbase

2450 mm

2450 mm

No difference

Boot Space

382 litres

265 litres

+ 117 litres

Maruti Swift

  • Owing to its sedan bodystyle, the 2024 Dzire is 133 mm longer than the Swift. In fact, the Dzire is 5 mm taller than its hatchback counterpart.

  • Both the Dzire and Swift are the same in terms of width and wheelbase. 

  • Due to its length advantage, the Dzire offers 117 litres of additional boot space compared to the Swift.

Powertrain

Maruti Dzire and Maruti Swift get the same engine option

Model

2024 Maruti Dzire/Maruti Swift

Engine

1.2-litre 3-cylinder N/A petrol

Power

82 PS

Torque

112 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT
  • Both 2024 Dzire and Maruti Swift are powered by the same Z-series 3-cylinder petrol engine.

  • The output figures for both cars are the same.

  • Both Maruti cars are also being offered with an optional CNG powertrain with a reduced output of 70 PS and 102 Nm.

Feature Highlights

Maruti Swift Dashboard

Features

2024 Maruti Dzire ZXi 

Maruti Swift ZXi Plus

Exterior

  • Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED fog lights

  • LED tail lights

  • Shark-fin antenna

  • 15-inch black alloy wheels

  • Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED fog lights

  • LED tail lights

  • Shark-fin antenna

  • 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Interior

  • Dual-tone black and beige cabin

  • Beige fabric seat upholstery

  • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

  • Rear centre armrest with cup holders

  • Footwell lighting

  • All-black cabin

  • Black fabric seat upholstery

  • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

Comfort and Convenience

  • Analogue cluster with coloured multi-information display (MID)

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Auto-up/down driver-side window

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Keyless entry

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • Day/Night IRVM

  • Analogue cluster with coloured multi-information display (MID)

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Auto-up/down driver-side window

  • Cruise control

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Keyless entry

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • Day/Night IRVM

Infotainment

  • 7-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 4-speaker sound system

  • 9-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 6-speaker Arkamys-tuned sound system

Safety

  • 6 airbags (as standard)

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Rear parking camera

  • Rear parking sensors

  • ABS with EBD

  • Rear defogger

  • 3-point seatbelts for all seats

  • Seatbelt reminder for all seats

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • 6 airbags (as standard)

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Rear parking camera

  • Rear parking sensors

  • ABS with EBD

  • Rear defogger

  • 3-point seatbelts for all seats

  • Seatbelt reminder for all seats

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

New Maruti Dzire dashboard

  • Both the 2024 Dzire and Swift are almost equally loaded. However, the Dzire 2024 has a dual-tone black and beige cabin theme, whereas the Swift has an all-black cabin theme.

Maruti Swift ZXI Plus has a 9-inch touchscreen

  • Maruti has equipped both cars with amenities like automatic AC, wireless phone charger, and push-button start/stop. The Swift ZXi Plus however comes with a bigger 9-inch touchscreen unit whereas the Dzire ZXi gets a smaller 7-inch touchscreen.

  • The Swift in the top-spec also gets cruise control which isn’t available in the Dzire.

  • In terms of safety, both cars get 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), ABS with EBD, and a rear parking camera.

Final Takeaway

New Maruti Dzire

The Dzire 2024 is definitely a more value-for-money option compared to the Swift, as it not only gets a similar level of equipment at Rs 10,000 less, but it also offers extra boot-loading capacity. There are a couple of extra features like a bigger touchscreen and cruise control on the Swift ZXi Plus, but it is still not a dealbreaker for the Dzire ZXi. Both Maruti cars however are powered by the same 1.2-litre Z-series 3-cylinder petrol engine. Though both Dzire and Swift offer a smooth and comfortable ride within the city, it’s the Dzire which will be more comfortable on high speed undulations. However, we recommend you test drive both cars before making your final purchase decision.

