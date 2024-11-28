2024 Maruti Dzire ZXi MT vs Maruti Swift ZXi Plus MT: Which Variant To Buy?
Modified On Nov 28, 2024 11:03 AM By Dipan for Maruti Dzire
While both Swift and Dzire are equally loaded, the Swift in the top-spec gets a larger touchscreen and cruise control
The 2024 Maruti Dzire introduces a fresh design, new features, and an updated Z-series petrol engine as part of its generational update. Thanks to its competitive pricing, the Dzire competes with a wide range of SUVs and hatchbacks in its price segment, including its own counterpart, the Maruti Swift. Here’s how the one-step-below ZXi variant of the 2024 Maruti Dzire compares to the top-spec ZXi Plus variant of the Maruti Swift in terms of specifications and features on paper.
Price
|
2024 Maruti Dzire ZXi MT
|
Maruti Swift ZXi Plus MT
|
Rs 8.89 lakh
|
Rs 8.99 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom Delhi
The Swift’s top-spec ZXi Plus MT variant is just Rs 10,000 more expensive than the Dzire’s one-below-top ZXi MT variant.
Dimensions
|
Dimensions
|
2024 Maruti Dzire
|
Maruti Swift
|
Difference
|
Length
|
3995 mm
|
3860 mm
|
+ 133 mm
|
Width
|
1735 mm
|
1735 mm
|
No difference
|
Height
|
1525 mm
|
1520 mm
|
+ 5 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2450 mm
|
2450 mm
|
No difference
|
Boot Space
|
382 litres
|
265 litres
|
+ 117 litres
- Owing to its sedan bodystyle, the 2024 Dzire is 133 mm longer than the Swift. In fact, the Dzire is 5 mm taller than its hatchback counterpart.
-
Both the Dzire and Swift are the same in terms of width and wheelbase.
-
Due to its length advantage, the Dzire offers 117 litres of additional boot space compared to the Swift.
Powertrain
|
Model
|
2024 Maruti Dzire/Maruti Swift
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre 3-cylinder N/A petrol
|
Power
|
82 PS
|
Torque
|
112 Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT
- Both 2024 Dzire and Maruti Swift are powered by the same Z-series 3-cylinder petrol engine.
-
The output figures for both cars are the same.
-
Both Maruti cars are also being offered with an optional CNG powertrain with a reduced output of 70 PS and 102 Nm.
Feature Highlights
|
Features
|
2024 Maruti Dzire ZXi
|
Maruti Swift ZXi Plus
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
- Both the 2024 Dzire and Swift are almost equally loaded. However, the Dzire 2024 has a dual-tone black and beige cabin theme, whereas the Swift has an all-black cabin theme.
-
Maruti has equipped both cars with amenities like automatic AC, wireless phone charger, and push-button start/stop. The Swift ZXi Plus however comes with a bigger 9-inch touchscreen unit whereas the Dzire ZXi gets a smaller 7-inch touchscreen.
-
The Swift in the top-spec also gets cruise control which isn’t available in the Dzire.
-
In terms of safety, both cars get 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), ABS with EBD, and a rear parking camera.
Final Takeaway
The Dzire 2024 is definitely a more value-for-money option compared to the Swift, as it not only gets a similar level of equipment at Rs 10,000 less, but it also offers extra boot-loading capacity. There are a couple of extra features like a bigger touchscreen and cruise control on the Swift ZXi Plus, but it is still not a dealbreaker for the Dzire ZXi. Both Maruti cars however are powered by the same 1.2-litre Z-series 3-cylinder petrol engine. Though both Dzire and Swift offer a smooth and comfortable ride within the city, it’s the Dzire which will be more comfortable on high speed undulations. However, we recommend you test drive both cars before making your final purchase decision.
