New Maruti Dzire Gets These Five Things Over The Maruti Baleno

Even though both Maruti cars are decently loaded, the new Dzire takes it a step further with four features that are not available in the Baleno

The fourth-generation Maruti Dzire went on sale recently and it has brought a fresh appeal to the sub-4m sedan segment. It brings features that not only stand out in its own segment but also rival those found in similarly priced cars from other segments. Given its close price proximity with the Maruti Baleno (a feature-loaded offering in its category), we decided to check out the five key things the new Dzire gets over the Maruti Baleno.

A single-pane sunroof

The new Maruti Dzire comes with a single-pane sunroof, marking a segment-first feature for sub-4m sedans. This premium addition is available exclusively in the top-spec ZXi Plus variant.

6 airbags (as standard)

Both the Maruti Baleno and the new Dzire offer six airbags in their respective safety suites. However, while the Baleno provides this feature only from the 1-below-top Zeta trim, the Dzire gets six airbags across all its variants.

Wireless phone charger

The Maruti Dzire offers a wireless phone charger, a feature that is being much sought-after by new and modern-day buyers. It helps in added convenience by reducing cable clutter in the cabin. This feature is available from the 1-below-top ZXi trim.

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

The ZXi variant of the Maruti Dzire also gets another useful convenience and safety feature over the Baleno in the form of a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). A TPMS alerts drivers to significant changes in tyre pressure for improved safety and efficiency.

Bigger boot space

The Maruti Dzire offers 382 litres of boot space, thanks to its elongated boot, typical of a sedan body form. It is likely to help you carry a couple of extra bags for the long weekend getaways. In comparison, the Maruti Baleno provides a smaller 318-litre boot space, given its hatchback stance.

Maruti Dzire: Price And Rivals

The new Maruti Dzire is priced between Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 10.14 lakh, rivalling the Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor. It will also face competition from the 2024 Honda Amaze, which is set to launch on December 4.

All prices are introductory ex-showroom, pan-India

