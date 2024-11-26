Maruti Dzire ZXi MT vs Maruti Fronx Delta Plus (O) MT: Which Variant To Buy?

Both cars are similarly equipped, but the Dzire ZXi offers more features like wireless phone charger and a rear parking camera over the Delta Plus (O) variant of the Fronx

The Maruti Dzire 2024 went on sale recently featuring new looks and features, along with a fresh Z series petrol engine. Given its price range, the new-generation Dzire falls into the same category as many subcompact SUVs and crossovers, including the Maruti Fronx. Let’s compare the Dzire’s 1-below-top ZXi manual variant with the Fronx’s mid-spec Delta Plus (O) manual trim in terms of specifications and features on paper.

Price

2024 Maruti Dzire ZXi MT Maruti Fronx Delta Plus (O) MT Rs 8.89 lakh (introductory) Rs 8.93 lakh

Prices are ex-showroom Delhi

The Maruti Fronx’s mid-spec Delta Plus (O) trim is just Rs 4,000 more expensive than the 1-below-top ZXi variant of the 2024 Dzire.

Dimensions

Dimensions 2024 Maruti Dzire Maruti Fronx Difference Length 3995 mm 3995 mm No difference Width 1735 mm 1765 mm (-30 mm) Height 1525 mm 1550 mm (-25 mm) Wheelbase 2450 mm 2520 mm (-70 mm) Boot Space 382 litres 308 litres +74 litres

While both 2024 Dzire and Fronx are equal in terms of length, the wheelbase of the latter is longer by 70 mm.

The Fronx is 30 mm wider and 25 mm taller than the Dzire 2024.

However, the Dzire offers 74 litres of additional boot space thanks to its sedan bodystyle. That should help in carrying a couple of extra trolley bags for your weekend trips.

Powertrain Options

2024 Maruti Dzire ZXi Maruti Fronx Delta Plus (O) Engine 1.2-litre 3-cylinder N/A petrol 1.2-litre 4-cylinder petrol Power 82 PS 90 PS Torque 112 Nm 113 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 5-speed MT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 24.79 kmpl 21.79 kmpl

While the new-generation Dzire is powered by a new Z series 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, the Fronx continues with Maruti’s K series 4-cylinder petrol engine, which was available on the likes of the previous-gen Swift and Dzire.

The Fronx makes 8 PS more than the Dzire, while their torque output remains almost the same.

Both are also offered with the option of a 5-speed AMT transmission.

The Dzire 2024 has a higher claimed fuel efficiency compared to the Fronx.

Higher-spec variants of the Fronx also get the option of a 100 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, provided with a choice between 6-speed MT and AT gearboxes.

Feature Highlights

Features 2024 Maruti Dzire ZXi Maruti Fronx Delta Plus (O) Exterior Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

LED fog lights

LED tail lights

Shark-fin antenna

15-inch black alloy wheels Auto-LED multi reflector headlights

LED DRLs

LED tail lights

16-inch alloy wheels

Shark fin antenna Interior Dual-tone black and beige cabin

Beige seat upholstery

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

Rear centre armrest with cup holders

Footwell lighting Dual-tone black & maroon dashboard

Fabric seat upholstery

Rear parcel tray Comfort and Convenience Analogue cluster with coloured multi-information display (MID)

Auto AC with rear vents

Auto-up/down driver-side window

Wireless phone charger

Keyless entry

Push-button start/stop

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Day/Night IRVM Analogue cluster with coloured multi-information display (MID)

Automatic AC

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Adjustable headrests for all seats

Steering mounted controls

Auto-up/down driver-side window

Tilt adjustable steering wheel

Day/Night IRVM Infotainment 7-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

4-speaker sound system 7-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

4-speaker sound system Safety 6 airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Rear view camera

Rear parking sensors

ABS with EBD

Rear defogger

3-point seatbelts for all seats

Seatbelt reminder for all seats

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

ISOFIX child seat anchorages 6 airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Rear parking sensors

Hill hold assist

3-point seat belts for all seats

Seat belt reminder for all seats

ABS with EBD

Rear defogger

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

While both Dzire 2024 and Fronx are similarly equipped, the Dzire still gets a few more comfort and convenience features like wireless phone charger and push-button start/stop.

Both variants of these cars come with a 7-inch touchscreen, a 4-speaker sound system, auto AC, and automatic headlights.

The safety kit on both 2024 Dzire and Fronx includes 6 airbags, ESC, and ABS with EBD. The Fronx, however, misses out on a rear parking camera offered in the Dzire’s ZXi variant.

Final Takeaway

From the above comparison, it’s clear that the 2024 Maruti Dzire not only offers more comfort and convenience features like wireless phone charger and a rear view camera, but also offers 74 litres of additional boot space to help carry extra luggage on those long trips. The Fronx, on other hand, is relatively larger in terms of dimensions, and has a slightly more powerful 4-cylinder petrol engine, however it is slightly less fuel efficient.

Both Dzire 2024 and Fronx offer comfortable ride quality, however the Fronx has a more balanced suspension setup while the Dzire is on the softer side. We recommend you test drive both the cars before making your final purchase decision. If you are looking for an SUV-like styling, along with some practical features like a higher ground clearance, the Fronx is an ideal choice. But if comfort and space are your top priorities, look no further than the Dzire.

