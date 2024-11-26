Maruti Dzire ZXi MT vs Maruti Fronx Delta Plus (O) MT: Which Variant To Buy?
Published On Nov 26, 2024 04:01 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Dzire
- 17.1K Views
-
- Write a comment
Both cars are similarly equipped, but the Dzire ZXi offers more features like wireless phone charger and a rear parking camera over the Delta Plus (O) variant of the Fronx
The Maruti Dzire 2024 went on sale recently featuring new looks and features, along with a fresh Z series petrol engine. Given its price range, the new-generation Dzire falls into the same category as many subcompact SUVs and crossovers, including the Maruti Fronx. Let’s compare the Dzire’s 1-below-top ZXi manual variant with the Fronx’s mid-spec Delta Plus (O) manual trim in terms of specifications and features on paper.
Price
|
2024 Maruti Dzire ZXi MT
|
Maruti Fronx Delta Plus (O) MT
|
Rs 8.89 lakh (introductory)
|
Rs 8.93 lakh
Prices are ex-showroom Delhi
-
The Maruti Fronx’s mid-spec Delta Plus (O) trim is just Rs 4,000 more expensive than the 1-below-top ZXi variant of the 2024 Dzire.
Dimensions
|
Dimensions
|
2024 Maruti Dzire
|
Maruti Fronx
|
Difference
|
Length
|
3995 mm
|
3995 mm
|
No difference
|
Width
|
1735 mm
|
1765 mm
|
(-30 mm)
|
Height
|
1525 mm
|
1550 mm
|
(-25 mm)
|
Wheelbase
|
2450 mm
|
2520 mm
|
(-70 mm)
|
Boot Space
|
382 litres
|
308 litres
|
+74 litres
-
While both 2024 Dzire and Fronx are equal in terms of length, the wheelbase of the latter is longer by 70 mm.
-
The Fronx is 30 mm wider and 25 mm taller than the Dzire 2024.
-
However, the Dzire offers 74 litres of additional boot space thanks to its sedan bodystyle. That should help in carrying a couple of extra trolley bags for your weekend trips.
Powertrain Options
|
2024 Maruti Dzire ZXi
|
Maruti Fronx Delta Plus (O)
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre 3-cylinder N/A petrol
|
1.2-litre 4-cylinder petrol
|
Power
|
82 PS
|
90 PS
|
Torque
|
112 Nm
|
113 Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT
|
5-speed MT
|
Claimed Fuel Efficiency
|
24.79 kmpl
|
21.79 kmpl
-
While the new-generation Dzire is powered by a new Z series 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, the Fronx continues with Maruti’s K series 4-cylinder petrol engine, which was available on the likes of the previous-gen Swift and Dzire.
-
The Fronx makes 8 PS more than the Dzire, while their torque output remains almost the same.
-
Both are also offered with the option of a 5-speed AMT transmission.
-
The Dzire 2024 has a higher claimed fuel efficiency compared to the Fronx.
-
Higher-spec variants of the Fronx also get the option of a 100 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, provided with a choice between 6-speed MT and AT gearboxes.
Feature Highlights
|
Features
|
2024 Maruti Dzire ZXi
|
Maruti Fronx Delta Plus (O)
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
-
While both Dzire 2024 and Fronx are similarly equipped, the Dzire still gets a few more comfort and convenience features like wireless phone charger and push-button start/stop.
-
Both variants of these cars come with a 7-inch touchscreen, a 4-speaker sound system, auto AC, and automatic headlights.
-
The safety kit on both 2024 Dzire and Fronx includes 6 airbags, ESC, and ABS with EBD. The Fronx, however, misses out on a rear parking camera offered in the Dzire’s ZXi variant.
Final Takeaway
From the above comparison, it’s clear that the 2024 Maruti Dzire not only offers more comfort and convenience features like wireless phone charger and a rear view camera, but also offers 74 litres of additional boot space to help carry extra luggage on those long trips. The Fronx, on other hand, is relatively larger in terms of dimensions, and has a slightly more powerful 4-cylinder petrol engine, however it is slightly less fuel efficient.
Both Dzire 2024 and Fronx offer comfortable ride quality, however the Fronx has a more balanced suspension setup while the Dzire is on the softer side. We recommend you test drive both the cars before making your final purchase decision. If you are looking for an SUV-like styling, along with some practical features like a higher ground clearance, the Fronx is an ideal choice. But if comfort and space are your top priorities, look no further than the Dzire.
Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.
Read More on : Maruti Dzire AMT
0 out of 0 found this helpful