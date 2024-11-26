All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register

Maruti Dzire ZXi MT vs Maruti Fronx Delta Plus (O) MT: Which Variant To Buy?

Published On Nov 26, 2024 04:01 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Dzire

  • 17.1K Views
  • Write a comment

Both cars are similarly equipped, but the Dzire ZXi offers more features like wireless phone charger and a rear parking camera over the Delta Plus (O) variant of the Fronx

The Maruti Dzire 2024 went on sale recently featuring new looks and features, along with a fresh Z series petrol engine. Given its price range, the new-generation Dzire falls into the same category as many subcompact SUVs and crossovers, including the Maruti Fronx. Let’s compare the Dzire’s 1-below-top ZXi manual variant with the Fronx’s mid-spec Delta Plus (O) manual trim in terms of specifications and features on paper.

Price

2024 Maruti Dzire ZXi MT

Maruti Fronx Delta Plus (O) MT

Rs 8.89 lakh (introductory)

Rs 8.93 lakh

Prices are ex-showroom Delhi

  • The Maruti Fronx’s mid-spec Delta Plus (O) trim is just Rs 4,000 more expensive than the 1-below-top ZXi variant of the 2024 Dzire.

Dimensions

Dimensions

2024 Maruti Dzire

Maruti Fronx

Difference

Length

3995 mm

3995 mm

No difference

Width

1735 mm

1765 mm

(-30 mm)

Height

1525 mm

1550 mm

(-25 mm)

Wheelbase

2450 mm

2520 mm

(-70 mm)

Boot Space

382 litres

308 litres

+74 litres

2024 Maruti Dzire ZXi Side

  • While both 2024 Dzire and Fronx are equal in terms of length, the wheelbase of the latter is longer by 70 mm.

  • The Fronx is 30 mm wider and 25 mm taller than the Dzire 2024.

  • However, the Dzire offers 74 litres of additional boot space thanks to its sedan bodystyle. That should help in carrying a couple of extra trolley bags for your weekend trips.

Powertrain Options

 

2024 Maruti Dzire ZXi

Maruti Fronx Delta Plus (O)

Engine

1.2-litre 3-cylinder N/A petrol

1.2-litre 4-cylinder petrol

Power

82 PS

90 PS

Torque

112 Nm

113 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT

5-speed MT 

Claimed Fuel Efficiency

24.79 kmpl

21.79 kmpl
 

2024 Maruti Dzire ZXi Rear

  • While the new-generation Dzire is powered by a new Z series 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, the Fronx continues with Maruti’s K series 4-cylinder petrol engine, which was available on the likes of the previous-gen Swift and Dzire.

  • The Fronx makes 8 PS more than the Dzire, while their torque output remains almost the same.

  • Both are also offered with the option of a 5-speed AMT transmission.

  • The Dzire 2024 has a higher claimed fuel efficiency compared to the Fronx.

Maruti Fronx

  • Higher-spec variants of the Fronx also get the option of a 100 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, provided with a choice between 6-speed MT and AT gearboxes.

Feature Highlights

Features

2024 Maruti Dzire ZXi

Maruti Fronx Delta Plus (O)

Exterior

  • Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED fog lights

  • LED tail lights

  • Shark-fin antenna

  • 15-inch black alloy wheels

  • Auto-LED multi reflector headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • Shark fin antenna

Interior

  • Dual-tone black and beige cabin

  • Beige seat upholstery

  • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

  • Rear centre armrest with cup holders

  • Footwell lighting

  • Dual-tone black & maroon dashboard

  • Fabric seat upholstery

  • Rear parcel tray

Comfort and Convenience

  • Analogue cluster with coloured multi-information display (MID)

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Auto-up/down driver-side window

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Keyless entry

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • Day/Night IRVM

  • Analogue cluster with coloured multi-information display (MID)

  • Automatic AC

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • Adjustable headrests for all seats

  • Steering mounted controls

  • Auto-up/down driver-side window

  • Tilt adjustable steering wheel

  • Day/Night IRVM

Infotainment

  • 7-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 4-speaker sound system

  • 7-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 4-speaker sound system

Safety

  • 6 airbags

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Rear view camera

  • Rear parking sensors

  • ABS with EBD

  • Rear defogger

  • 3-point seatbelts for all seats

  • Seatbelt reminder for all seats

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • 6 airbags

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Hill hold assist

  • 3-point seat belts for all seats

  • Seat belt reminder for all seats

  • ABS with EBD

  • Rear defogger

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

2024 Maruti Dzire ZXi Dashboard

  • While both Dzire 2024 and Fronx are similarly equipped, the Dzire still gets a few more comfort and convenience features like wireless phone charger and push-button start/stop.

Maruti Fronx Delta Plus

  • Both variants of these cars come with a 7-inch touchscreen, a 4-speaker sound system, auto AC, and automatic headlights.

  • The safety kit on both 2024 Dzire and Fronx includes 6 airbags, ESC, and ABS with EBD. The Fronx, however, misses out on a rear parking camera offered in the Dzire’s ZXi variant.

Final Takeaway

2024 Maruti Dzire ZXi Front

From the above comparison, it’s clear that the 2024 Maruti Dzire not only offers more comfort and convenience features like wireless phone charger and a rear view camera, but also offers 74 litres of additional boot space to help carry extra luggage on those long trips. The Fronx, on other hand, is relatively larger in terms of dimensions, and has a slightly more powerful 4-cylinder petrol engine, however it is slightly less fuel efficient.

Both Dzire 2024 and Fronx offer comfortable ride quality, however the Fronx has a more balanced suspension setup while the Dzire is on the softer side. We recommend you test drive both the cars before making your final purchase decision. If you are looking for an SUV-like styling, along with some practical features like a higher ground clearance, the Fronx is an ideal choice. But if comfort and space are your top priorities, look no further than the Dzire.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Maruti Dzire AMT

S
Published by
Shreyash
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Maruti Dzire

Read Full News

Explore similar cars

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending Sedan Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Maruti Dzire ZXi MT vs Maruti Fronx Delta Plus (O) MT: Which Variant To Buy?
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience