New Maruti Dzire vs Rivals: Price Comparison

The 2024 Maruti Dzire is now on sale featuring new design, interior features, and a new Z series engine borrowed from the Maruti Swift. The Dzire continues to compete with Hyundai Aura, Honda Amaze, and Tata Tigor. Here’s how the Dzire 2024 fares against its rivals in terms of prices.

Similarly, the top-spec SX(O) variant of the Hyundai Aura is Rs 23,000 cheaper than the mid-spec ZXi variant of the Maruti Dzire. The Aura here offers features such as a bigger 8-inch touchscreen and cruise control. Both the sub-4m sedans’ variants, however, offer auto AC, wireless phone charger, and a rear parking camera.

The mid-spec VXi variant of the Maruti Dzire is priced nearly on par as the top-spec XZ Plus petrol-manual variant of the Tata Tigor. Over the Dzire VXi, the Tigor XZ Plus offers amenities like auto AC, 8-speaker sound system, cruise control, a rear parking camera, auto headlights and rain-sensing wipers.

It tops out at Rs 9.69 lakh, which is highest among all four models mentioned in this comparison.

The 2024 Maruti Dzire starts at Rs 6.79 lakh, undercutting the entry-level E variant of the Honda Amaze by Rs 41,000. However, the Dzire’s starting price is still higher than those of the Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor by Rs 30,000 and Rs 79,000, respectively.

The Honda Amaze, in its top-spec trim, comes with amenities like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, auto AC, and cruise control.

Note that the Dzire 2024 is the first subcompact sedan in India to come with features like a single-pane sunroof and a 360-degree camera, both of which are offered only with its top-spec ZXi Plus variant.

The 2024 Dzire uses a new 1.2-litre Z series 3-cylinder petrol engine which makes 82 PS and 112 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. It is also available in CNG with a reduced output of 70 PS and 102 Nm.

After the Dzire, the Tata Tigor also uses a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine with 86 PS and 113 Nm in petrol and 73.4 PS and 96 Nm in CNG. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.