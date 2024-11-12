New Maruti Dzire vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Published On Nov 12, 2024 03:00 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Dzire
The Maruti Dzire comes with a couple of segment first features like a sunroof and a 360-degree camera
The 2024 Maruti Dzire is now on sale featuring new design, interior features, and a new Z series engine borrowed from the Maruti Swift. The Dzire continues to compete with Hyundai Aura, Honda Amaze, and Tata Tigor. Here’s how the Dzire 2024 fares against its rivals in terms of prices.
Petrol Manual
|
2024 Maruti Dzire
|
Hyundai Aura
|
Honda Amaze
|
Tata Tigor
|
XE - Rs 6 lakh
|
E - Rs 6.49 lakh
|
XM - Rs 6.60 lakh
|
LXi - Rs 6.79 lakh
|
S - Rs 7.33 lakh
|
E - Rs 7.20 lakh
|
XZ - Rs 7.30 lakh
|
E CNG - Rs 7.49 lakh
|
S - Rs 7.63 lakh
|
XM CNG - Rs 7.60 lakh
|
VXi - Rs 7.79 lakh
|
XZ Plus - Rs 7.80 lakh
|
SX - Rs 8.09 lakh
|
S CNG - Rs 8.31 lakh
|
XZ CNG - Rs 8.25 lakh
|
VXi CNG - Rs 8.74 lakh
|
SX(O) - Rs 8.66 lakh
|
ZXi - Rs 8.89 lakh
|
XZ Plus CNG - Rs 8.80 lakh
|
SX CNG - Rs 9.05 lakh
|
VX - Rs 9.05 lakh
|
VX Elite - Rs 9.15 lakh
|
ZXi Plus - Rs 9.69 lakh
|
ZXi CNG - Rs 9.84 lakh
Key Takeaways
-
The 2024 Maruti Dzire starts at Rs 6.79 lakh, undercutting the entry-level E variant of the Honda Amaze by Rs 41,000. However, the Dzire’s starting price is still higher than those of the Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor by Rs 30,000 and Rs 79,000, respectively.
-
It tops out at Rs 9.69 lakh, which is highest among all four models mentioned in this comparison.
-
The mid-spec VXi variant of the Maruti Dzire is priced nearly on par as the top-spec XZ Plus petrol-manual variant of the Tata Tigor. Over the Dzire VXi, the Tigor XZ Plus offers amenities like auto AC, 8-speaker sound system, cruise control, a rear parking camera, auto headlights and rain-sensing wipers.
-
Similarly, the top-spec SX(O) variant of the Hyundai Aura is Rs 23,000 cheaper than the mid-spec ZXi variant of the Maruti Dzire. The Aura here offers features such as a bigger 8-inch touchscreen and cruise control. Both the sub-4m sedans’ variants, however, offer auto AC, wireless phone charger, and a rear parking camera.
-
The Honda Amaze, in its top-spec trim, comes with amenities like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, auto AC, and cruise control.
-
Note that the Dzire 2024 is the first subcompact sedan in India to come with features like a single-pane sunroof and a 360-degree camera, both of which are offered only with its top-spec ZXi Plus variant.
-
The 2024 Dzire uses a new 1.2-litre Z series 3-cylinder petrol engine which makes 82 PS and 112 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. It is also available in CNG with a reduced output of 70 PS and 102 Nm.
-
After the Dzire, the Tata Tigor also uses a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine with 86 PS and 113 Nm in petrol and 73.4 PS and 96 Nm in CNG. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.
-
Both Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze are powered by a 1.2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine. The Aura makes 83 PS and 114 Nm in petrol and 69 PS and 95.2 Nm in CNG, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The Amaze, on other hand, is only available in petrol, and its output figures are 90 PS and 110 Nm.
-
The Hyundai Aura CNG and Tata Tigor CNG are the only two subcompact sedans that come with dual cylinder technology. In this, two CNG tanks are placed below the boot floor replacing the spare wheel, which enables you to have a more usable boot space even with the CNG kit in place.
Also Check Out: 2024 Honda Amaze New Teaser Sketches Released, Exterior And Interior Design Shown In Detail
Petrol Automatic
|
2024 Maruti Dzire
|
Hyundai Aura
|
Honda Amaze
|
Tata Tigor
|
XMA AMT - Rs 7.20 lakh
|
VXi AMT - Rs 8.24 lakh
|
S CVT- Rs 8.53 lakh
|
XZA Plus AMT - Rs 8.40 lakh
|
SX Plus AMT - Rs 8.89 lakh
|
XZA CNG AMT - Rs 8.70 lakh
|
ZXi AMT - Rs 9.34 lakh
|
XZA Plus CNG AMT - Rs 9.40 lakh
|
VX CVT - Rs 9.86 lakh
|
ZXi Plus AMT - Rs 10.14 lakh
|
VX Elite CVT - Rs 9.96 lakh
Key Takeaways
-
The 2024 Dzire in automatic undercuts the entry-level automatic variants of the Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze by Rs 65,000 and Rs 29,000, respectively.
-
The Tata Tigor in automatic again comes out to be the most affordable subcompact sedan in India.
-
Save for the Honda Amaze, all other sedans come with 5-speed AMT (automated manual transmission). The Amaze, on other hand, uses a CVT automatic gearbox.
-
The Tigor is the only subcompact sedan here which also offers the choice of a 5-speed AMT in CNG.
