New-generation Honda Amaze: What To Expect

The Maruti Dzire has brought fresh updates to the sub-4m sedan segment, and its rival, the Honda Amaze is set to take it a step further with its new-generation model, which is set to be launched on December 4. The recently revealed design sketches give us a hint of all the changes expected to the sedan both inside and out. If you’re eagerly awaiting the new-generation Amaze, here’s what you can expect:

A Brand New Exterior

The 2024 Honda Amaze’s teaser sketches hint at a fresh look with design influences from the latest Honda City and international-spec Honda Accord. Honda could offer it with a chunky chrome bar connecting the twin-pod LED headlight clusters, with a rectangular-ish grille and bumper design like the Honda Accord. It can also get multi-spoke alloy wheels, sleek LED tail lights and a tall bumper like the City.

Interior Inspired From Other Honda Cars

The interior of the 2024 Honda Amaze is also expected to be inspired by the City and even the Elevate SUV, according to the design sketches. It shows a black and beige cabin with a 3-spoke steering wheel. The dashboard includes a free-standing touchscreen, along with a patterned trim insert on the dashboard.

A Better Feature And Safety Suite

The sketches also hint at a semi-digital driver’s display with lane-keep assist, suggesting the inclusion of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). They also show a large touchscreen, and we expect the Amaze to feature a wireless phone charger, auto AC, electrically adjustable and foldable outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) and a single-pane sunroof. It can also have six airbags (as standard) and a rearview camera.

Likely To Have The Same Powertrain

Honda is expected to keep the current 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine from the existing Amaze. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine Power 90 PS Torque 110 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, CVT

^CVT = Continuously variable transmission

Expected Price And Rivals

The 2024 Honda Amaze is expected to be priced from Rs 7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to compete with the Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura, and Maruti Dzire in the sub-4m sedan segment.

