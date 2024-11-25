2024 Maruti Dzire vs Honda Amaze: Global NCAP Crash Test Results Compared

The 2024 Dzire comes with 6 airbags as standard, whereas the current-spec Honda Amaze still gets dual front airbags

The Maruti Dzire 2024 was launched recently, not only with a fresh design and new set of features, but also with an improved safety net. The new-generation Dzire was crash tested by Global NCAP where it received an impressive 5 star safety rating. The current-spec Honda Amaze, one of its prime rivals, only managed to score a 2-star safety rating. Let’s see how the crash test results of both the subcompact sedans compare.

Results

Criteria 2024 Maruti Dzire Honda Amaze Adult Occupant Safety 31.24/34 (5 stars) 27.85 / 34 (2 stars) Child Occupant Safety 39.20/49 (4 stars) 8.58 / 49 (0 star) Bodyshell Integrity Stable Stable

2024 Maruti Dzire

Adult Occupant Protection (31.24 points out of 34)

Frontal Impact (64 kmph)

Starting with the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the driver’s chest received ‘marginal’ protection, while the passenger’s chest had ‘adequate’ protection. The knees and heads of both driver and front passenger got ‘good’ protection, and their tibias showed ‘adequate’ protection.

Side Impact (50 kmph)

The head, chest, abdomen, and pelvis all received ‘good’ protection in the side movable deformable barrier test.

Side Pole Impact

While the chest of the driver received ‘marginal’ protection, the head, abdomen and pelvis protection was deemed to be ‘good’.

Child Occupant Protection (39.20 points out of 49)

Frontal Impact (64 kmph)

The child seat for the 3-year-old dummy was placed forward-facing during the frontal impact test, which provided full protection to the head and chest, but limited protection to the neck of the child. The 18-month-old dummy’s seat was installed facing rearwards which offered full protection.

Side Impact (50 kmph)

In the side impact test, the child seats of both dummies provided full protection.

Honda Amaze

Adult Occupant Protection (27.85 points out of 34)

Frontal Impact (64 kmph)

In the frontal impact crash test, the head and neck of both the driver and co-driver got ‘good’ protection, as well as ‘adequate’ chest protection for both occupants. However, the knees of both the driver and the passenger showed ‘marginal’ protection, while their tibias showed ‘good’ protection.

Side Impact (50 kmph)

The head and pelvis received ‘good’ protection, while the chest showed ‘marginal’ protection and the abdomen showed ‘adequate’ protection.

Side Pole Impact

This crash test was not performed due to unavailability of the side and curtain airbags.

Child Occupant Protection (8.58 points out of 49)

Frontal Impact (64 kmph)

For the 3-year-old child dummy, the forward-facing child seats were installed using the ISOFIX anchorages. Though excessive head damage was not observed, still the head contacted the interior parts of the vehicle. In the case of the 18-month-old child dummy, the child seat was mounted facing rearward and it was unable to provide adequate protection, hence it gets zero points in this test.

Side Impact (50 kmph)

Both the child restraint systems (CRS) managed to offer full protection during the side impact test.

Body Shell Integrity & Footwell

The foot area and the bodyshell of both 2024 Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze were rated as stable and capable of withstanding further loadings.

Safety Features On Offer

The 2024 Maruti Dzire packs segment best safety features like 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), rear parking sensors and a 360-degree camera. It also has a rear defogger, hill hold assist and 3-point seatbelts for all seats with seat belt reminders for all passengers.

The safety features on the current India-spec Honda Amaze include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat anchors. It misses out on side and curtain airbags and electronic stability control (ESC). These were the key omissions that contributed to the Amaze's low scores in the crash test results.

Note: Honda is set to launch the third-generation Amaze in December in India. The 2024 Amaze is expected to come with a fresh design, new interior and features, and an improved safety package, including six airbags (likely as standard).

Price Range

2024 Maruti Dzire Honda Amaze Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 10.14 lakh (introductory) Rs 7.20 lakh to Rs 9.96 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

Both of these sedans also take on the likes of the Tata Tigor.

