2024 Maruti Dzire Could Offer These 7 Features Over Tata Tigor

From a bigger screen to a sunroof, the 2024 Dzire is likely also get six airbags over the Tigor

Existing Dzire image used for reference

The 2024 Maruti Dzire is set to go on sale this November, following the launch of the new-generation Maruti Swift in May 2024. The new-gen Dzire is expected to come with sharper looks and a host of new features. It will renew its rivalry with the Tata Tigor, and here are 7 features it could get over the Tata sedan.

All LED Lighting

Maruti Swift image used for reference

Since the existing version of the Maruti Dzire already gets LED projector headlights, we are also expecting the same for the new-generation Dzire. In fact, the fog lights will also be likely in LEDs as we have seen on the new Maruti Swift. The Tata Tigor on the other hand gets halogen projector headlights and halogen fog lights.

A Bigger Touchscreen System

Maruti Swift touchscreen image used for reference

The 2024 Maruti Dzire is likely a bigger 9-inch touchscreen unit. It also supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and is being offered with other Maruti offerings like the Swift, Grand Vitara, and Jimny. The Tata Tigor, on the other hand, comes with a 7-inch touchscreen system which only has wired support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Sunroof

Maruti could offer the 2024 Dzire with a single-pane sunroof, based on reports of test mules spied that have already surfaced on the internet. If it does make it onto the production-spec model, the 2024 Dzire will be the first subcompact sedan in India to feature a sunroof.

Wireless Smartphone Charger

Maruti Fronx feature image used for reference

Another advantage 2024 Dzire could offer the Tigor is a wireless smartphone charger. This feature eliminates the cable from dangling around the centre console area, which might come in the way when changing gears.

Heads-up Display

Maruti Fronx feature image used for reference

The new-generation Dzire is also expected to get a heads-up display (HUD). It projects information such as current speed, clock, RPM, and instant fuel economy onto a small glass piece positioned above the instrument cluster, eliminating the need for the driver to look away from the road ahead. Currently, Maruti Baleno, Maruti Fronx, and Maruti Grand Vitara are equipped with this feature in their higher-spec variants.

360-degree Camera

Maruti Fronx feature image used for reference

The 2024 Dzire is also likely to get a 360-degree camera as suggested by one of the test mules spotted earlier. Almost all Maruti offerings with the 9-inch touchscreen unit get this feature, except the Maruti Jimny. It aids in manoeuvring the car through tight parking spaces and even in bumper-to-bumper traffic. This will also be a segment-first feature.

6 Airbags As Standard

One of the major safety advantages 2024 Dzire could offer over the Tigor is the provision of 6 airbags as standard. Both the current-spec Dzire andTigor only come with dual front airbags across all variants.

Expected Price And Rivals

The 2024 Maruti Dzire is expected to be priced from Rs 6.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Tigor on the other hand is priced from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9.40 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Both of these sedans also rival the Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.

