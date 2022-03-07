Modified On Mar 07, 2022 03:27 PM By Tarun for MG ZS EV

The updated electric SUV gets new features and a bigger battery capacity for increased range

Available in Excite and Exclusive variants, priced from Rs 22 lakh.

Base-spec Excite variant to be on sale from July 2022.

Gets a redesigned exterior with new LED lighting.

The cabin is identical to the Astor, borrowing the latter’s 10.1-inch touchscreen system and digital driver’s display.

New safety features include a 360-degree camera, blind-spot detection, and park assist.

Gets a bigger 50.3 kWh battery pack with a 461-kilometre range.

Gets a new electric motor rated at 176PS (+33PS)

MG has launched the updated ZS EV, priced from Rs 22 lakh(ex-showroom Delhi). Currently, it’s available only in the top-spec Exclusive trim, and the base-spec Excite will go on sale in July this year. All changes onboard are in line with the MG Astor, the EV’s petrol-powered sibling.

Variants Old Price New Price Difference Excite Rs 21.49 lakh Rs 21.99 lakh Rs 50,000 Exclusive Rs 25.18 lakh Rs 25.88 lakh Rs 70,000

The design has been slightly refreshed. To start with, you get a tweaked front grille with a repositioned charging port, a mildly redesigned bumper, and new LED headlights and DRLs. Then there are the new 17-inch alloys, and at the back, you get new LED taillights and a revised bumper.

The new ZS EV’s cabin looks like a straight lift from the Astor. It gets a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system (the same as the Astor) with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car tech, and a digital driver’s display. The second row gets AC vents, an armrest with cup holders, and a centre headrest.

New safety features include blind spot detection, lane-change assist, rear cross-traffic alert, and a 360-degree camera. Features that have been retained include wireless phone charging, a panoramic sunroof, cruise control, powered driver’s seat, auto headlights and wipers, six airbags, hill start/descent control, tyre pressure monitoring, and all-wheel disc brakes.

Another significant update is the bigger 50.3 kWh IP69K-rated battery pack, replacing the earlier 44.5kWh unit. With this, the EV now returns an ARAI-claimed range of 461 kilometres, 42 kilometres more than the previous iteration. The new electric motor produces 176PS and can sprint from 0-100kmph in 8.5 seconds.

The 2022 ZS EV continues to rival the Hyundai Kona electric, which is also due for a facelift soon. Moreover, the MG is considered a more premium alternative to the Tata Nexon electric.

