2022 Maruti Brezza Variants Explained: Which Should You Buy?

Modified On Jul 09, 2022 11:04 AM By Tarun for Maruti Brezza

The new Brezza is available in four rades including three automatic variants

Maruti has launched the new Brezza with a major design overhaul, new features, and an updated powertrain. It’s priced from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.80 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It continues to be offered in four variants - LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI+. Here are its variant-wise prices:

Variants Brezza Manual Brezza Automatic LXI Rs 7.99 lakh - VXI Rs 9.47 lakh Rs 10.97 lakh ZXI Rs 10.87 lakh Rs 12.37 lakh ZXI Dual Tone Rs 11.03 lakh Rs 12.53 lakh ZXI+ Rs 12.30 lakh Rs 13.80 lakh ZXI+ Dual Tone Rs 12.46 lakh Rs 13.96 lakh

The Brezza gets the latest version of Maruti’s 1.5-litre petrol engine. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre petrol with mild-hybrid technology Power 103PS Torque 137Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/ 6-speed AT Claimed fuel efficiency 19.18kmpl (MT) / 20.15kmpl (AT)

With the updated engine, the Brezza is more fuel-efficient than its predecessor. While a 5-speed manual transmission is standard, the subcompact SUV also gets a new 6-speed torque converter automatic with paddle shifters.

Here’s our brief analysis and verdict of every variant. For a detailed insight, just click on the desired variant name.

LXI Covers the basics, but will leave you wanting for more features. Consider if on a tight budget with plans to accessorise. VXI Gets some important feature additions, introduces AT option, but still not a complete package ZXI Our recommended variant; a value for money package with plentiful practical features. ZXI+ Gets all the bells and whistles in terms of tech-based features, but at a hefty premium (priciest in the segment).

