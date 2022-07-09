2022 Maruti Brezza Variants Explained: Which Should You Buy?

The new Brezza is available in four rades including three automatic variants

maruti brezza

Maruti has launched the new Brezza with a major design overhaul, new features, and an updated powertrain. It’s priced from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.80 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It continues to be offered in four variants - LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI+. Here are its variant-wise prices: 

Variants

Brezza Manual

Brezza Automatic

LXI

Rs 7.99 lakh

-

VXI

Rs 9.47 lakh

Rs 10.97 lakh

ZXI

Rs 10.87 lakh

Rs 12.37 lakh

ZXI Dual Tone

Rs 11.03 lakh

Rs 12.53 lakh

ZXI+

Rs 12.30 lakh

Rs 13.80 lakh

ZXI+ Dual Tone

Rs 12.46 lakh

Rs 13.96 lakh

The Brezza gets the latest version of Maruti’s 1.5-litre petrol engine. The specifications are as follows: 

Engine

1.5-litre petrol with mild-hybrid technology

Power

103PS

Torque

137Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

Claimed fuel efficiency

19.18kmpl (MT) / 20.15kmpl (AT)

maruti brezza

With the updated engine, the Brezza is more fuel-efficient than its predecessor. While a 5-speed manual transmission is standard, the subcompact SUV also gets a new 6-speed torque converter automatic with paddle shifters. 

Here’s our brief analysis and verdict of every variant. For a detailed insight, just click on the desired variant name. 

LXI

Covers the basics, but will leave you wanting for more features. Consider if on a tight budget with plans to accessorise.

VXI

Gets some important feature additions, introduces AT option, but still not a complete package

ZXI

Our recommended variant; a value for money package with plentiful practical features. 

ZXI+

Gets all the bells and whistles in terms of tech-based features, but at a hefty premium (priciest in the segment). 

