2022 Maruti Brezza Variants Explained: Which Should You Buy?
Modified On Jul 09, 2022 11:04 AM By Tarun for Maruti Brezza
The new Brezza is available in four rades including three automatic variants
Maruti has launched the new Brezza with a major design overhaul, new features, and an updated powertrain. It’s priced from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.80 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It continues to be offered in four variants - LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI+. Here are its variant-wise prices:
|
Variants
|
Brezza Manual
|
Brezza Automatic
|
LXI
|
Rs 7.99 lakh
|
-
|
VXI
|
Rs 9.47 lakh
|
Rs 10.97 lakh
|
ZXI
|
Rs 10.87 lakh
|
Rs 12.37 lakh
|
ZXI Dual Tone
|
Rs 11.03 lakh
|
Rs 12.53 lakh
|
ZXI+
|
Rs 12.30 lakh
|
Rs 13.80 lakh
|
ZXI+ Dual Tone
|
Rs 12.46 lakh
|
Rs 13.96 lakh
The Brezza gets the latest version of Maruti’s 1.5-litre petrol engine. The specifications are as follows:
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre petrol with mild-hybrid technology
|
Power
|
103PS
|
Torque
|
137Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT/ 6-speed AT
|
Claimed fuel efficiency
|
19.18kmpl (MT) / 20.15kmpl (AT)
With the updated engine, the Brezza is more fuel-efficient than its predecessor. While a 5-speed manual transmission is standard, the subcompact SUV also gets a new 6-speed torque converter automatic with paddle shifters.
Here’s our brief analysis and verdict of every variant. For a detailed insight, just click on the desired variant name.
|
Covers the basics, but will leave you wanting for more features. Consider if on a tight budget with plans to accessorise.
|
Gets some important feature additions, introduces AT option, but still not a complete package
|
Our recommended variant; a value for money package with plentiful practical features.
|
Gets all the bells and whistles in terms of tech-based features, but at a hefty premium (priciest in the segment).
