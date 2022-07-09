Modified On Jul 09, 2022 11:02 AM By Tarun for Maruti Brezza

This variant packs more than enough features for your daily usage but none of the Brezza’s headline tech

The second-from-top Maruti Brezza ZXI variant demands around Rs 1.40 lakh over the VXI variant. In exchange, you get many more features, which completes the package in terms of practicality and modern comforts. But it does not get the coolest features of the new Brezza. So, is this the right variant for you? Let’s find out.

Variant Manual AT ZXI Rs 10.87 lakh Rs 12.37 lakh ZXI+ Rs 12.30 lakh Rs 13.80 lakh Difference Rs 1.43 lakh Rs 1.43 lakh

Why Consider The ZXI Variant?

This variant offers you the most value for money and looks the part too. You get several niceties such as 16-inch alloys, LED projector headlamps and DRLs, 60:40 rear split seat, a more capable and feature-rich 7-inch touchscreen (over the one in VXI variant), and a rear parking camera. You even get a sunroof in this trim of the Brezza, a first from Maruti. With all these features and the option of a dual-tone exterior shade (Rs 16,000 premium), ZXI is our recommended variant in terms of getting the most bang for your buck.

Here are the features that you get:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety 16-inch alloy wheels

Dual LED projector headlamps

LED DRLs

Roof rails

Dual-tone colour options

Silver skid plates Dual-tone interior theme

Luggage lamp

Front footwell ambient lighting

MID with TFT display

Rear parcel tray Electric sunroof

Cruise control

60:40 rear split seats

Push start-stop ignition

Rear centre armrest with cup holder

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Automatic climate control

Rear AC vents 7-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen system with OTA updates

Arkamys tuned sound system (6-speakers)

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Onboard voice assistant (Hi Suzuki) Rear parking camera

Rear wiper and washer

ESP

Hill-hold assist

ISOFIX anchorages

Why Skip The ZXI Variant?

If you aere planning to get the top-spec Vitara Brezza, the Brezza ZXI will be a fitting substitute with better looks. However, if you’re looking to experience the new era of Maruti tech, you’ll have to stretch for the ZXI+ variant which gets the six airbags, 360-degree camera, head-up display and the new 9-inch central touchscreen.

LXI Covers most of the basics, but will leave you wanting for more features. Can consider if on a tight budget with plans to accessorise. VXI Gets some important feature additions, but still doesn’t feel like a complete package ZXI Our recommended variant. Gets more than enough features for your daily usage. ZXI+ Gets all the bells and whistles, but for a hefty premium.

