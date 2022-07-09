Is The Maruti Brezza ZXI Variant The Right One For You?

This variant packs more than enough features for your daily usage but none of the Brezza’s headline tech

The second-from-top Maruti Brezza ZXI variant demands around Rs 1.40 lakh over the VXI variant. In exchange, you get many more features, which completes the package in terms of practicality and modern comforts. But it does not get the coolest features of the new Brezza. So, is this the right variant for you? Let’s find out. 

Variant

Manual

AT

ZXI

Rs 10.87 lakh

Rs 12.37 lakh

ZXI+

Rs 12.30 lakh

Rs 13.80 lakh

Difference

Rs 1.43 lakh

Rs 1.43 lakh

Why Consider The ZXI Variant?

This variant offers you the most value for money and looks the part too. You get several niceties such as 16-inch alloys, LED projector headlamps and DRLs, 60:40 rear split seat, a more capable and feature-rich 7-inch touchscreen (over the one in VXI variant), and a rear parking camera. You even get a sunroof in this trim of the Brezza, a first from Maruti. With all these features and the option of a dual-tone exterior shade (Rs 16,000 premium), ZXI is our recommended variant in terms of getting the most bang for your buck. 

Here are the features that you get: 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • Dual LED projector headlamps

  • LED DRLs

  • Roof rails

  • Dual-tone colour options

  • Silver skid plates

  • Dual-tone interior theme

  • Luggage lamp

  • Front footwell ambient lighting

  • MID with TFT display

  • Rear parcel tray

  • Electric sunroof

  • Cruise control

  • 60:40 rear split seats

  • Push start-stop ignition

  • Rear centre armrest with cup holder

  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

  • Automatic climate control

  • Rear AC vents

  • 7-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen system with OTA updates

  • Arkamys tuned sound system (6-speakers)

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Onboard voice assistant (Hi Suzuki)

  • Rear parking camera

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • ESP

  • Hill-hold assist

  • ISOFIX anchorages

Why Skip The ZXI Variant?

If you aere planning to get the top-spec Vitara Brezza, the Brezza ZXI will be a fitting substitute with better looks. However, if you’re looking to experience the new era of Maruti tech, you’ll have to stretch for the ZXI+ variant which gets the six airbags, 360-degree camera, head-up display and the new 9-inch central touchscreen.

LXI

Covers most of the basics, but will leave you wanting for more features. Can consider if on a tight budget with plans to accessorise.

VXI

Gets some important feature additions, but still doesn’t feel like a complete package

ZXI

Our recommended variant. Gets more than enough features for your daily usage. 

ZXI+

Gets all the bells and whistles, but for a hefty premium. 

