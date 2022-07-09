Should You Consider The Second-From-Base Maruti Brezza VXI Variant?
Modified On Jul 09, 2022 11:03 AM By Tarun for Maruti Brezza
It does get some important feature additions and is the entry-level choice for the automatic gearbox, but with a steep premium
The VXI variant is the one above base trim for the new Brezza, demanding around Rs 1.5 lakh over the LXI variant. If you’re going for the VXI AT variant, you need to pay another Rs 1.5 lakh extra on top of that. Does the VXI offer enough value for its premium? Let’s find out.
|
Variant
|
Manual
|
AT
|
VXI
|
Rs 9.47 lakh
|
Rs 10.97 lakh
|
ZXI
|
Rs 10.87 lakh
|
Rs 12.37 lakh
|
Difference
|
Rs 1.40 lakh
|
Rs 1.40 lakh
Why Consider The Brezza VXI?
The Maruti Brezza VXI variant gets some important feature additions over the LXI, that make it easier to live with. It gets a touchscreen infotainment, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto AC, and height adjustment for the driver’s seat. From the VXI variant, you also have the option of a 6-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters, in addition to the 5-speed manual.
Here are the features that you get with this variant:
|
Highlights
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
|
Upgrade to ZXI if you want:
|
|
|
|
|
Why Skip The VXI Variant?
With more features, the VXI variant does command a steep premium, which still doesn’t feel like a complete package. You can get aftermarket fittings for the touchscreen infotainment and it will still be lower than the premium. If you have the budget for the VXI variant, we will recommend you to try the next variant - ZXI.
|
Covers most of the basics, but will leave you wanting for more features. Can consider if on a tight budget with plans to accessorise.
|
VXI
|
Gets some important feature additions, but still doesn’t feel like a complete package
|
Our recommended variant. Gets more than enough features for your daily usage.
|
Gets all the bells and whistles, but for a hefty premium.
