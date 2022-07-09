Should You Consider The Second-From-Base Maruti Brezza VXI Variant?

It does get some important feature additions and is the entry-level choice for the automatic gearbox, but with a steep premium

The VXI variant is the one above base trim for the new Brezza, demanding around Rs 1.5 lakh over the LXI variant. If you’re going for the VXI AT variant, you need to pay another Rs 1.5 lakh extra on top of that. Does the VXI offer enough value for its premium? Let’s find out.

Why Consider The Brezza VXI?

The Maruti Brezza VXI variant gets some important feature additions over the LXI, that make it easier to live with. It gets a touchscreen infotainment, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto AC, and height adjustment for the driver’s seat. From the VXI variant, you also have the option of a 6-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters, in addition to the 5-speed manual. 

Here are the features that you get with this variant: 

Highlights

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety
 

  • Steel wheels with wheel cover

  • Bi-halogen headlamps

  • Roof spoiler

  • LED rear combination lamp

  • Shark fin antenna

  • Body cladding

  • Front and rear skid plate

  • Chrome plated inside door handles

  • Fabric door armrest

  • Black interior theme

  • Height adjustable driver seat

  • Adjustable front and rear seat headrest

  • Electrically foldable ORVMs

  • Automatic climate control

  • Rear AC vents

  • 7-inch SmartPlay studio touchscreen system

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Steering-mounted audio controls

  • 4 speakers

  • Rear defogger

  • ESP

  • Hill-hold assist

  • Dual front airbags

  • ISOFIX

Upgrade to ZXI if you want: 

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • Dual LED projector headlamps

  • LED DRLs

  • Dual-tone interior theme

  • Electric sunroof

  • Cruise control

  • 60:40 rear split seats

  • 7-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen system

  • Rear parking camera

Why Skip The VXI Variant?

With more features, the VXI variant does command a steep premium, which still doesn’t feel like a complete package. You can get aftermarket fittings for the touchscreen infotainment and it will still be lower than the premium. If you have the budget for the VXI variant, we will recommend you to try the next variant - ZXI. 

LXI

Covers most of the basics, but will leave you wanting for more features. Can consider if on a tight budget with plans to accessorise.

VXI

Gets some important feature additions, but still doesn’t feel like a complete package

ZXI

Our recommended variant. Gets more than enough features for your daily usage. 

ZXI+

Gets all the bells and whistles, but for a hefty premium. 

