It does get some important feature additions and is the entry-level choice for the automatic gearbox, but with a steep premium

The VXI variant is the one above base trim for the new Brezza, demanding around Rs 1.5 lakh over the LXI variant. If you’re going for the VXI AT variant, you need to pay another Rs 1.5 lakh extra on top of that. Does the VXI offer enough value for its premium? Let’s find out.

Variant Manual AT VXI Rs 9.47 lakh Rs 10.97 lakh ZXI Rs 10.87 lakh Rs 12.37 lakh Difference Rs 1.40 lakh Rs 1.40 lakh

Why Consider The Brezza VXI?

The Maruti Brezza VXI variant gets some important feature additions over the LXI, that make it easier to live with. It gets a touchscreen infotainment, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto AC, and height adjustment for the driver’s seat. From the VXI variant, you also have the option of a 6-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters, in addition to the 5-speed manual.

Here are the features that you get with this variant:

Highlights Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Steel wheels with wheel cover

Bi-halogen headlamps

Roof spoiler

LED rear combination lamp

Shark fin antenna

Body cladding

Front and rear skid plate Chrome plated inside door handles

Fabric door armrest

Black interior theme Height adjustable driver seat

Adjustable front and rear seat headrest

Electrically foldable ORVMs

Automatic climate control

Rear AC vents 7-inch SmartPlay studio touchscreen system

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Steering-mounted audio controls

4 speakers Rear defogger

ESP

Hill-hold assist

Dual front airbags

ISOFIX Upgrade to ZXI if you want: 16-inch alloy wheels

Dual LED projector headlamps

LED DRLs Dual-tone interior theme Electric sunroof

Cruise control

60:40 rear split seats 7-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen system Rear parking camera

Why Skip The VXI Variant?

With more features, the VXI variant does command a steep premium, which still doesn’t feel like a complete package. You can get aftermarket fittings for the touchscreen infotainment and it will still be lower than the premium. If you have the budget for the VXI variant, we will recommend you to try the next variant - ZXI.

LXI Covers most of the basics, but will leave you wanting for more features. Can consider if on a tight budget with plans to accessorise. VXI Gets some important feature additions, but still doesn’t feel like a complete package ZXI Our recommended variant. Gets more than enough features for your daily usage. ZXI+ Gets all the bells and whistles, but for a hefty premium.

