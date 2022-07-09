Should You Consider Going For The Top End Maruti Brezza ZXI+ Variant?

Modified On Jul 09, 2022 11:01 AM By Tarun for Maruti Brezza

This variant gets all the latest features and tech Maruti has to offer

maruti brezza zxi+

The new top-spec Maruti Brezza is the priciest petrol subcompact offering, especially the automatic option. For the Rs 1.5 lakh premium over the previous variant, the Brezza ZXI+ variant comes loaded with all the bells and whistles. Let’s see if it’s worthy of its high asking price.  

Variant

Manual

AT

ZXI+

Rs 12.30 lakh

Rs 13.80 lakh

Why Consider The Brezza ZXI+ Variant?

Here, you get all the desirable features like an electric sunroof (a Maruti-first feature), head-up display, 360-degree camera, wireless charging, six airbags, the new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment, and connected car tech with remote operations (AC control, door lock/unlock, and more). So, if you don’t mind splurging the hefty premium, you can directly jump to the top-end variant to experience the new era of Maruti technology. 

maruti brezza zxi+

Here’s what the top-end variant offers: 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • Diamond-cut 16-inch alloys

  • Automatic LED projector headlamps

  • LED front fog lamps

  • LED tail lamps

  • Roof rails

  • Dual-tone option

  • Ambient lighting

  • Leather wrapped steering wheel

  • Sliding front centre armrest

  • MID with TFT display

  • Rear parcel tray

  • Wireless charging

  • Rear fast charging USB 

  • Cooled glove box

  • Auto-folding ORVMs

  • Head-up display

  • sunroof

  • Cruise control

  • 60:40 rear split seats

  • Push button start-stop ignition

  • Rear centre armrest with cup holder

  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

  • Automatic climate control

  • Rear AC vents

  • 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system

  • Arkamys Surround Sense tuned sound system

  • Onboard voice assistant (Hi Suzuki)

  • 360-degree camera

  • 6 airbags

  • Auto day/night IRVM

  • Rear parking camera

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • ESP

  • Hill-hold assist

  • ISOFIX anchorages

What’s Missing In The Brezza ZXI+ Variant?

Despite getting many premium features including some firsts for Maruti and the segment, the Brezza ZXI+ could have benefitted from a few more additions to the equipment list. It could have featured leatherette seats, wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated front seats (offered in XL6), and a larger  display in the instrument cluster. All these features are offered with some of the Brezza’s rivals. 

maruti brezza zxi+

LXI

Covers most of the basics, but will leave you wanting for more features. Can consider if on a tight budget with plans to accessorise.

VXI

Gets some important feature additions, but still doesn’t feel like a complete package

ZXI

Our recommended variant. Gets more than enough features for your daily usage. 

ZXI+

Gets all the bells and whistles, but for a hefty premium. 

T
Published by
Tarun
