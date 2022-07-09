Modified On Jul 09, 2022 11:01 AM By Tarun for Maruti Brezza

This variant gets all the latest features and tech Maruti has to offer

The new top-spec Maruti Brezza is the priciest petrol subcompact offering, especially the automatic option. For the Rs 1.5 lakh premium over the previous variant, the Brezza ZXI+ variant comes loaded with all the bells and whistles. Let’s see if it’s worthy of its high asking price.

Variant Manual AT ZXI+ Rs 12.30 lakh Rs 13.80 lakh

Why Consider The Brezza ZXI+ Variant?

Here, you get all the desirable features like an electric sunroof (a Maruti-first feature), head-up display, 360-degree camera, wireless charging, six airbags, the new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment, and connected car tech with remote operations (AC control, door lock/unlock, and more). So, if you don’t mind splurging the hefty premium, you can directly jump to the top-end variant to experience the new era of Maruti technology.

Here’s what the top-end variant offers:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Diamond-cut 16-inch alloys

Automatic LED projector headlamps

LED front fog lamps

LED tail lamps

Roof rails

Dual-tone option Ambient lighting

Leather wrapped steering wheel

Sliding front centre armrest

MID with TFT display

Rear parcel tray Wireless charging

Rear fast charging USB

Cooled glove box

Auto-folding ORVMs

Head-up display

sunroof

Cruise control

60:40 rear split seats

Push button start-stop ignition

Rear centre armrest with cup holder

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Automatic climate control

Rear AC vents 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system

Arkamys Surround Sense tuned sound system

Onboard voice assistant (Hi Suzuki) 360-degree camera

6 airbags

Auto day/night IRVM

Rear parking camera

Rear wiper and washer

ESP

Hill-hold assist

ISOFIX anchorages

What’s Missing In The Brezza ZXI+ Variant?

Despite getting many premium features including some firsts for Maruti and the segment, the Brezza ZXI+ could have benefitted from a few more additions to the equipment list. It could have featured leatherette seats, wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated front seats (offered in XL6), and a larger display in the instrument cluster. All these features are offered with some of the Brezza’s rivals.

LXI Covers most of the basics, but will leave you wanting for more features. Can consider if on a tight budget with plans to accessorise. VXI Gets some important feature additions, but still doesn’t feel like a complete package ZXI Our recommended variant. Gets more than enough features for your daily usage. ZXI+ Gets all the bells and whistles, but for a hefty premium.

