Should You Consider Going For The Top End Maruti Brezza ZXI+ Variant?
Modified On Jul 09, 2022 11:01 AM By Tarun for Maruti Brezza
This variant gets all the latest features and tech Maruti has to offer
The new top-spec Maruti Brezza is the priciest petrol subcompact offering, especially the automatic option. For the Rs 1.5 lakh premium over the previous variant, the Brezza ZXI+ variant comes loaded with all the bells and whistles. Let’s see if it’s worthy of its high asking price.
Variant
Manual
AT
ZXI+
Rs 12.30 lakh
Rs 13.80 lakh
Why Consider The Brezza ZXI+ Variant?
Here, you get all the desirable features like an electric sunroof (a Maruti-first feature), head-up display, 360-degree camera, wireless charging, six airbags, the new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment, and connected car tech with remote operations (AC control, door lock/unlock, and more). So, if you don’t mind splurging the hefty premium, you can directly jump to the top-end variant to experience the new era of Maruti technology.
Here’s what the top-end variant offers:
Exterior
Interior
Comfort and Convenience
Infotainment
Safety
What’s Missing In The Brezza ZXI+ Variant?
Despite getting many premium features including some firsts for Maruti and the segment, the Brezza ZXI+ could have benefitted from a few more additions to the equipment list. It could have featured leatherette seats, wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated front seats (offered in XL6), and a larger display in the instrument cluster. All these features are offered with some of the Brezza’s rivals.
Covers most of the basics, but will leave you wanting for more features. Can consider if on a tight budget with plans to accessorise.
Gets some important feature additions, but still doesn’t feel like a complete package
Our recommended variant. Gets more than enough features for your daily usage.
ZXI+
Gets all the bells and whistles, but for a hefty premium.
