Modified On Jul 09, 2022 11:04 AM By Tarun for Maruti Brezza

While it only comes with basic features, there are two important safety features present as standard

Maruti Brezza’s base-spec LXI variant is costlier by Rs 15,000 over the older model. It is better-equipped than the entry-level Vitara Brezza from before, but you’re still left wanting for more. So, does it offer good value? Let’s find out. .

Variant Manual AT LXI Rs 7.99 lakh - VXI Rs 9.47 lakh Rs 10.97 lakh Difference Rs 1.48 lakh -

Why consider the LXI variant?

With the base variant, you get electrically adjustable ORVMs, rear AC vents, keyless entry, ESP, hill-hold assist, ISOFIX child seat anchorages and dual front airbags. These features do cover most of your daily requirements, but consider this variant only if you are on a tight budget. You can also spruce it up later on if you plan to get aftermarket accessories.

Here are the features that you get:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Highlights Steel wheels with wheel cover

Bi-halogen headlamps

Roof spoiler

LED rear combination lamp

Shark fin antenna

Body cladding

Front and rear skid plates Single-tone interior theme

Flat-bottom steering wheel Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Auto up/down function for the driver-side window

Rear AC vents

Keyless entry

Tilt adjustment for the steering wheel -None ESP

Hill-hold assist

Dual front airbags

ISOFIX Upgrade to VXI For: Height adjustable driver seat and rear headrests

Automatic climate control

Power folding ORVMs 7-inch SmartPlay studio touchscreen system

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

4 speakers Rear defogger

Why Skip The Brezza LXI variant?

Despite offering some important features as standard, it still misses out on some useful ones that will be helpful on a day-to-day basis. For a premium of nearly Rs 1.5 lakh, you will get factory-fitted features such as automatic AC, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, height adjustment for the driver’s seat and rear defogger in the VXI grade which also comes with the auto gearbox option. However, since there are no exterior differences, you really can’t differentiate between the LXi and VXI variants from the outside.

LXI Covers most of the basics, but will leave you wanting for more features. Can consider if on a tight budget with plans to accessorise. VXI Gets some important feature additions, but still doesn’t feel like a complete package ZXI Our recommended variant. Gets more than enough features for your daily usage. ZXI+ Gets all the bells and whistles, but for a hefty premium.

