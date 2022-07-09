Should You Consider The Base-spec Maruti Brezza LXI Variant?

Modified On Jul 09, 2022 11:04 AM By Tarun for Maruti Brezza

While it only comes with basic features, there are two important safety features present as standard

maruti brezza lxi

Maruti Brezza’s base-spec LXI variant is costlier by Rs 15,000 over the older model. It is better-equipped than the entry-level Vitara Brezza from before, but you’re still left wanting for more. So, does it offer good value? Let’s find out. .

Variant

Manual

AT

LXI

Rs 7.99 lakh

-

VXI

Rs 9.47 lakh

Rs 10.97 lakh

Difference

Rs 1.48 lakh

-

Why consider the LXI variant?

With the base variant, you get electrically adjustable ORVMs, rear AC vents, keyless entry, ESP, hill-hold assist, ISOFIX child seat anchorages and dual front airbags. These features do cover most of your daily requirements, but consider this variant only if you are on a tight budget. You can also spruce it up later on if you plan to get aftermarket accessories. 

maruti brezza lxi

Here are the features that you get: 

 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

Highlights

  • Steel wheels with wheel cover

  • Bi-halogen headlamps

  • Roof spoiler

  • LED rear combination lamp

  • Shark fin antenna

  • Body cladding

  • Front and rear skid plates

  • Single-tone interior theme

  • Flat-bottom steering wheel

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

  • Auto up/down function for the driver-side window

  • Rear AC vents

  • Keyless entry

  • Tilt adjustment for the steering wheel

-None

  • ESP

  • Hill-hold assist

  • Dual front airbags

  • ISOFIX

Upgrade to VXI For: 

    

  • Height adjustable driver seat and rear headrests

  • Automatic climate control

  • Power folding ORVMs

  • 7-inch SmartPlay studio touchscreen system

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 4 speakers

Rear defogger

Why Skip The Brezza LXI variant?

Despite offering some important features as standard, it still misses out on some useful ones that will be helpful on a day-to-day basis. For a premium of nearly Rs 1.5 lakh, you will get factory-fitted features such as automatic AC, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, height adjustment for the driver’s seat and rear defogger in the VXI grade which also comes with the auto gearbox option. However, since there are no exterior differences, you really can’t differentiate between the LXi and VXI variants from the outside. 

maruti brezza lxi

LXI

Covers most of the basics, but will leave you wanting for more features. Can consider if on a tight budget with plans to accessorise.

VXI

Gets some important feature additions, but still doesn’t feel like a complete package

ZXI

Our recommended variant. Gets more than enough features for your daily usage. 

ZXI+

Gets all the bells and whistles, but for a hefty premium. 

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Maruti Brezza

