Should You Consider The Base-spec Maruti Brezza LXI Variant?
Modified On Jul 09, 2022 11:04 AM By Tarun for Maruti Brezza
While it only comes with basic features, there are two important safety features present as standard
Maruti Brezza’s base-spec LXI variant is costlier by Rs 15,000 over the older model. It is better-equipped than the entry-level Vitara Brezza from before, but you’re still left wanting for more. So, does it offer good value? Let’s find out. .
|
Variant
|
Manual
|
AT
|
LXI
|
Rs 7.99 lakh
|
-
|
VXI
|
Rs 9.47 lakh
|
Rs 10.97 lakh
|
Difference
|
Rs 1.48 lakh
|
-
Why consider the LXI variant?
With the base variant, you get electrically adjustable ORVMs, rear AC vents, keyless entry, ESP, hill-hold assist, ISOFIX child seat anchorages and dual front airbags. These features do cover most of your daily requirements, but consider this variant only if you are on a tight budget. You can also spruce it up later on if you plan to get aftermarket accessories.
Here are the features that you get:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
Highlights
|
|
|
|
-None
|
|
Upgrade to VXI For:
|
|
|
Rear defogger
Why Skip The Brezza LXI variant?
Despite offering some important features as standard, it still misses out on some useful ones that will be helpful on a day-to-day basis. For a premium of nearly Rs 1.5 lakh, you will get factory-fitted features such as automatic AC, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, height adjustment for the driver’s seat and rear defogger in the VXI grade which also comes with the auto gearbox option. However, since there are no exterior differences, you really can’t differentiate between the LXi and VXI variants from the outside.
|
LXI
|
Covers most of the basics, but will leave you wanting for more features. Can consider if on a tight budget with plans to accessorise.
|
Gets some important feature additions, but still doesn’t feel like a complete package
|
Our recommended variant. Gets more than enough features for your daily usage.
|
Gets all the bells and whistles, but for a hefty premium.
