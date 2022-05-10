2022 Mahindra Scorpio To Get Thar’s Diesel Engine For Lower Variants; Higher Variants To Be More Powerful

Published On May 10, 2022 05:43 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Scorpio 2022

SUV to also be offered with a turbo-petrol engine, manual and automatic transmissions for both motors, as well as four-wheel drive

2022 Scorpio’s lower variants to get the Thar’s 130PS 2.2-litre diesel engine

Higher variants likely to come with the XUV700 MX’s 155PS tune.

To get manual and automatic transmissions variants as well as four-wheel drive option.

First teaser already out ahead of its expected launch in June.

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio’s base-spec diesel variant has been spied and it would seem that it will get the Thar’s diesel engine. The first teaser of the 2022 Scorpio is already out and we’re expecting it to be launched in June.

The spied test mule gets the 130PS (2.2-litre) diesel engine with a manual transmission, indicating that the Scorpio will continue to be offered with multiple powertrain options. The Thar and XUV700 are offered with Mahindra’s latest 2.2-litre all-aluminum diesel engine in three states of tune as of now. In the Thar the motor delivers 130PS, while in the XUV700 it is tuned to produce 155PS for the MX variant and 185PS for the AX variants.

FYI: The current Mahindra Scorpio is available with a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine but in two states of tuning: 120PS (only base-spec S3+) and 140PS.

The lower variants of the new Scorpio to be offered with the 130PS tune, while the range-topping variants should deliver 155PS, identical to the XUV700’s MX variant. On the other hand, we’re not expecting multiple tunings with the petrol engine. The Scorpio’s 2-litre turbo-petrol engine’s power figures should be somewhere between the Thar and the XUV700, which offer 150PS and 200PS, respectively.

Both petrol and oil burner engines will be offered with a 6-speed manual and torque converter automatic transmissions, as seen with the Thar and XUV700. The 2022 Scorpio will be offered with rear-wheel drive (RWD) as standard with four-wheel drive(4WD) options.

The SUV is expected to retail from around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to serve as a rugged alternative to the Hyundai Creta , Kia Seltos , Nissan Kicks , Skoda Kushaq , and Volkswagen Taigun .

