Modified On Jun 14, 2022 03:39 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Scorpio N

They will feature dynamic turn indicators, a first for the Mahindra SUV

The Scorpio N’s tail lights run up to the roof as seen on most Volvo SUVs.

It is similar to the design seen on the previous-gen Scorpio, but now with full LEDs.

The existing model gets a B-shaped design with the ‘Scorpio’ inscription.

The new Scorpio will launch on June 27; expected to start from Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

Another day, another set of images of the new Mahindra Scorpio N have surfaced online. The SUV has been spotted in white without any camouflage, and the new images give us a clearer look at its vertically stacked LED tail lights.

The design of the new Scorpio’s tail lights seems to have been inspired by Volvo SUVs where we see them running up and into the roof. It harks back to the previous-gen Scorpio, which had a similar setup, albeit featuring reflector units in the upper portion, which is now all-LED in the new model. Mahindra has also equipped the new-generation model with dynamic turn indicators (a first for the SUV) which add to the overall premium appeal of the Scorpio N. In comparison, the existing model gets a B-shaped design (sporting the ‘Scorpio’ insignia) and the upper portion finished in black, making it now look a bit dated.

You can check out our specific exterior and interior stories of the Scorpio N where we have covered all the design details extensively along with all the features that have been confirmed. We also have exclusive details on the SUV’s powertrains and the new name that it will carry for its 4WD variants.

Mahindra will launch the new Scorpio on June 27 and is expected to price it from Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The SUV will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta/Alcazar, Tata Harrier/Safari, while being an affordable alternative to the Toyota Fortuner.

