Published On May 24, 2022 08:00 AM By Sonny for Mahindra Scorpio N

The design of the new SUV features a modern take on the iconic design details of the original

The successor to the Mahindra Scorpio compact SUV has been officially unveiled as the Scorpio N. Only the exterior of the new SUV has been revealed at the time of publishing this article and the detailed debut is slated for June 27. It was also confirmed that the current Scorpio will remain on sale for the time being but will be known as the Scorpio Classic. Let’s see how different or similar the design is for the new-gen Mahindra frame-based SUV:

Front

The front fascia of the new Scorpio-N is still recognisable as a Mahindra Scorpio. It seems more like an evolutionary design rather than a complete change in identity. The Scorpio N still has similar proportions for details like the air dam, grille, and positioning of headlamps. It does not feature an air scoop on the bonnet unlike the old Scorpio. Overall, the front end of the new SUV seems to have a smoother outline than the bulky design of its predecessor.

Also read: Mahindra Scorpio N Exterior Detailed In 15 Pictures

The grille of the Scorpio N looks more aggressive with its vertical slats. It continues the old Scorpio’s grille design with three sections either side of the new Mahindra logo in the middle.

Headlamps

The current Scorpio headlamps can be described as block-ish in design. They featured circular halogen lamps and no daytime running lights. Its fog lamp unit was housed lower in the bumper and surrounded by chrome. The new Scorpio-N features dual-chamber LED projector headlamps with rounded edges while the DRL has been moved down to the housing of the LED fog lamp.

Mahindra also incorporated a clever design detail in the new C-shaped DRL which connects with the fog lamp to create a shape similar to that of a scorpion’s tail.

Side

We can see more of the evolutionary design of the Scorpio-N over its predecessor from its side profile. Its smoother outline makes it look more premium while still having a boxy and upright shape. While the cladding on the new SUV that has been applied along the bottom edge and around the wheel arches is more visible, it is sleeker than the body coloured cladding of the older model. The Scorpio N’s roof rail extends from the A-pillar itself.

The rear quarter panel window of the new Scorpio N seems to be better integrated into the design. It also features a chrome lining that mimics the shape of a scorpion’s tail. In contrast, the cladding around the rear quarter panel seems crude by comparison.

Related: Top 10 New Features The Mahindra Scorpio Will Get For The First Time

Wheels

While Mahindra has not specified the size of the alloy wheels fitted to the Scorpio-N, likely 18-inches, they do have an upmarket dual-tone design. In comparison, the 17-inch wheels of the old Scorpio look old-school with the five-spoke design.

Rear

There is no clear shot of the Mahindra Scorpio-N but we get a good idea from this angle. It has a similarly flat rear profile as the older Scorpio with a side-hinged tailgate and integrated roof spoiler. However, the D-pillar of the new SUV does not seem as vertical as that of the older model.

Taillamps

The new Scorpio N also has vertically-oriented taillamps but they extend all the way to the roof. This Volvo-like design adds to the premium look. The older Scorpio has B-shaped taillamps with a dated light signature.

Badging

Mahindra has kept the original font of the Scorpio badge on the new SUV and added a box around it with a red N at the top right corner.

Read More on : Scorpio diesel