The N Line is not just another sportier-looking variant but also gets some tweaks for a better driving experience

Bookings open for Rs 21,000; to be sold through Hyundai’s Signature dealerships.

Gets sportier cosmetic exterior upgrades for easy differentiation from the regular model.

To be available in Thunder Blue, Polar White and Shadow Grey shades with the option of a black roof.

Interior to have an all-black theme with sportier accents all over the cabin.

To get a dual-camera dashcam with standard safety features such as all-wheel disc brakes, ESC and rear parking camera.

Gets the same 120PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with 7-speed DCT, but with sportier suspension and engine tuning.

Hyundai has taken the wraps off the Venue N Line ahead of its launch on September 6. The carmaker has also commenced its online and offline bookings and has set the token amount at Rs 21,000. The Venue N Line will be sold through Hyundai’s Signature dealerships, from where the carmaker retails the i20 N Line and Alcazar’s Signature variant.

Venue N Line Exterior Styling

The Venue N Line gets some cosmetic upgrades and they easily help differentiate it from the regular variants of the subcompact SUV. Up front, there’s the new dark chrome grille with the ‘N Line’ emblem and a redesigned bumper with a red stripe.

The side profile flaunts the new 16-inch alloy wheels with red brake callipers, red accents and the badging on the fender, while the rear end remains largely unchanged save for the red inserts, an integrated spoiler and the dual exhaust muffler.

Hyundai will offer the Venue N Line in three colours choices – Thunder Blue, Polar White and Shadow Grey – and all of them can be opted with a phantom black roof.

Venue N Line Interior Styling

While the interior layout remains largely unchanged, there’s the all-black theme with some sportier-looking elements. You get red accents over the cabin, including the dashboard, gear lever and climate control switches. Even the DCT gear stick here is different from the regular model. The seats will be covered in leatherette upholstery with red stitching and the N Line badging.

Venue N Line Features

There are no feature additions over the regular Venue’s top-spec trim other than a dual camera dashcam and standard four-wheel disc brakes. Electronic stability control, hill assist, dual front airbags, a rear parking camera and ISOFIX anchorages come as standard.

We’ll get to know more about the model’s features during its launch, but it should feature an 8-inch touchscreen system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a powered driver seat, paddle shifters and an electric sunroof.

Venue N Line Engine Specs

Hyundai offers the Venue N Line with the same 120PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 7-speed DCT gearbox that you get with the regular variants. However, Hyundai claims the N Line model gets a sportier tuning for the suspension and steering, along with a sportier exhaust note compared to the regular model. You can choose between three drive modes as earlier - Normal, Eco, and Sport.

Venue N Line Prices

We’re expecting the prices of the Venue N Line to be around Rs 50,000 costlier than the higher-end variants of the regular Venue. The subcompact SUV currently retails from Rs 7.53 lakh to Rs 12.72 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

