Published On Feb 18, 2021 04:32 PM By Tarun for MG ZS

The upcoming entry-level MG SUV will be launched towards the end of 2021

MG has filed a trademark for the name ‘Astor’ in India.

It could be the new name for the upcoming MG ZS in our country.

It will be based on the facelifted ZS, which debuted at Auto Expo 2020.

The ZS is likely to get a 163PS 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine with the options of a 6-speed manual and automatic.

The MG ZS has been spied testing in India several times. As its launch nears, we’ve now got our hands on some more information: MG has trademarked a new name ‘Astor’ which is yet to be approved. We are expecting the MG ZS petrol to take this name for the Indian market as recent reports suggest MG will not call it ZS petrol here.

The upcoming MG ZS (Astor) will be based on the facelifted ZS SUV that is currently sold internationally. The ZS EV that we have in India is based on the pre-facelift model of the ZS petrol. In comparison, the petrol-powered SUV will get sleeker bumpers, a honeycomb grille, sharper LED headlamp, refreshed alloy wheels, and other minor cosmetic upgrades.

Features on board the 2021 ZS include a panoramic sunroof, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, six airbags, an air purifier, and LED headlamps. It was recently also spied with the ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) technology seen on the Gloster. If MG equips the ZS with ADAS, it could get additional features such as blind spot monitoring, a 360-degree camera, and autonomous emergency braking.

It is likely to get a single engine option in India, a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol unit. The engine produces 163PS and 230Nm, paired to 6-speed manual and torque converter automatic transmissions.

It is expected to be priced in the Rs 10-15 lakh range, competing in the compact SUV segment. So, it will rival the Kia Seltos , Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross , Hyundai Creta , Renault Duster , Nissan Kicks , and the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun.