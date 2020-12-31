2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Exterior And Interior Spied Undisguised

Modified On Dec 31, 2020 01:45 PM By Tarun for Jeep Compass 2020

The Compass facelift will get a completely refreshed cabin design with new features

The Jeep Compass facelift will be unveiled on January 7.

The front fascia will undergo a significant enhancement.

The redesigned dashboard will get a new large 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment.

Expected to launch by January end.

Ahead of its unveiling on January 7, the Jeep Compass facelift has been spied without any camouflage. It’s been seen in the new green shade that will come along with the facelift. These new spy shots give us an idea of all the changes we can expect inside and out.

The facelifted Jeep Compass will sport new LED headlamps and LED DRLs, a completely new front bumper, a refreshed slat grille, and the new colour. The alloy wheel design remains the same. No major cosmetic changes are seen in the rear profile.

The cabin has received a complete makeover. You can spot the free-standing 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with FCA’s latest Uconnect 5 system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, new climate controls, a dual-tone tan leather dashboard theme, sleeker AC vents, and a new steering wheel. While the international-spec facelift gets a fully digital instrument cluster, the India model seems to miss out on that. You get the existing semi-digital twin-pod analogue panel and a 7-inch colour screen.

The facelift is also expected to get wireless charging support, ventilated seats, and a 360-degree camera. Other existing features such as dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, six airbags, ESC, electrically adjustable driver seat, and cruise control will be retained.

The Compass Facelift is likely to continue with the same petrol and diesel engines. The current model gets a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The turbo-petrol produces 162PS and 250Nm while the diesel makes 170PS and 350Nm. It will also continue with the same set of transmissions. The 6-speed manual will come as standard with both engines. The turbo-petrol and diesel will further offer the option of a 7-speed DCT and a 9-speed AT, respectively.

Currently, the Jeep Compass retails from Rs 16.49 lakh to Rs 27.60 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), which also includes the Trailhawk variants. Expect Jeep to charge a premium over the current prices. It will continue to compete with the MG Hector, Tata Harrier, Hyundai Tucson and Mahindra XUV500.

