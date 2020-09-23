2020 Kia Sonet HTE - Pros, Cons And Should You Buy This Variant?

Modified On Sep 23, 2020 10:31 AM By Dhruv for Kia Sonet

Should you even be considering the base variant of the Sonet?

The Kia Sonet is the latest offering in the sub-4 metre SUV space and with its price starting at Rs 6.71 lakh (ex-showroom India), the base variant starts to make some kind of sense. But does it offer enough to fulfill your basic driving needs apart from the tag of being a Sonet owner? We find out.

But before that, take a look at your engine options if you are going for the base HTE variant of the Sonet:

Powertrain 1.2-litre petrol/manual 1.5-litre diesel/manual Max Power 83PS 100PS Peak Torque 115Nm 240Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT Price (HTE) Rs 6.71 lakh* Rs 8.05 lakh*

* Prices are ex-showroom New Delhi.

Now let’s take a look at what the base HTE variant of the Sonet offers in terms of features:

Summary: Just a paper variant to reduce the entry price of the Sonet.

Exterior Interior Safety Comfort and Convenience Highlight Features 15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers and pole type antenna Black interior and silver finish on AC vents Dual airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors Tilt adjustable steering wheel, front power windows, front and rear USB charging ports, electrically adjustable ORVMs and rear AC vents Others 3.5-inch mono colour MID and fabric seats Speed sensing door lock and impact sensing door unlock What it misses compared to the next ‘HTK’ variant 16-inch steel wheel with metallic silver finish, more exterior colour options Semi-leatherette seats with white stitching, rear power windows and sunglass holder Height adjustable driver seat, keyless entry, follow-me-home headlamps Audio system, UVO Lite Bluetooth remote control app, steering-mounted audio controls and four speakers

Verdict

For those of you looking to bring the Sonet home at a budget, we suggest you skip this variant. It might look appealing at first due to its price but a close look at the brochure reveals that there are some basic misses. Lack of a music system, rear power windows and a height-adjustable driver seat means you will be missing out on everyday features. The compromise is even more apparent when you consider the premium of the diesel option.

Only consider the Sonet HTE if you really want a small SUV on a tight budget and you plan to personalise it with accessories later on.

