2020 Kia Sonet HTE - Pros, Cons And Should You Buy This Variant?

Modified On Sep 23, 2020 10:31 AM By Dhruv for Kia Sonet

Should you even be considering the base variant of the Sonet?

The Kia Sonet is the latest offering in the sub-4 metre SUV space and with its price starting at Rs 6.71 lakh (ex-showroom India), the base variant starts to make some kind of sense. But does it offer enough to fulfill your basic driving needs apart from the tag of being a Sonet owner? We find out.

But before that, take a look at your engine options if you are going for the base HTE variant of the Sonet:

Powertrain

1.2-litre petrol/manual

1.5-litre diesel/manual

Max Power

83PS

100PS

Peak Torque

115Nm

240Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT

6-speed MT

Price (HTE)

Rs 6.71 lakh*

Rs 8.05 lakh*

* Prices are ex-showroom New Delhi.

Now let’s take a look at what the base HTE variant of the Sonet offers in terms of features:

Summary: Just a paper variant to reduce the entry price of the Sonet.

Exterior

Interior

Safety

Comfort and Convenience

Highlight Features

15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers and pole type antenna

Black interior and silver finish on AC vents

Dual airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors

Tilt adjustable steering wheel, front power windows, front and rear USB charging ports, electrically adjustable ORVMs and rear AC vents

Others

3.5-inch mono colour MID and fabric seats 

Speed sensing door lock and impact sensing door unlock

What it misses compared to the next ‘HTK’ variant

16-inch steel wheel with metallic silver finish, more exterior colour options 

Semi-leatherette seats with white stitching, rear power windows and sunglass holder

Height adjustable driver seat, keyless entry, follow-me-home headlamps

Audio system, UVO Lite Bluetooth remote control app, steering-mounted audio controls and four speakers

Verdict

For those of you looking to bring the Sonet home at a budget, we suggest you skip this variant. It might look appealing at first due to its price but a close look at the brochure reveals that there are some basic misses. Lack of a music system, rear power windows and a height-adjustable driver seat means you will be missing out on everyday features. The compromise is even more apparent when you consider the premium of the diesel option.

Only consider the Sonet HTE if you really want a small SUV on a tight budget and you plan to personalise it with accessories later on.

Dhruv

